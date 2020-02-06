The world of online gaming in general and casinos, in particular, has been expanding a lot in the last few years. More and more people are discovering the benefits of playing and earning money from the comfort of their own homes. This is happening in Denmark as well, where many casinos worldwide have obtained their license so operate in the last few years and have created their pages using professional services like online casino guides as spillemaskiner.me.

Now, are there any casinos that are better than others? It all comes down to your preferences and needs, but all in all, there are some casinos that are praised by most users worldwide. Some features to consider are their bonuses (deposit or non-deposit), the variety and innovation of their games, free spins, the time and type of cashouts they offer and more. So, if you are looking for unlimited fun, just visit these top online casinos in Denmark. You won’t regret it!

Mr Green

MrGreen is a great provider that caters to any player’s needs. It specializes in fine video slots and table games and gamblers can decide to play them live or not. Every week, they feature different games from the world’s leading game providers like Netent or Play N Go, or Yggdrasil etc. They provide the players with benefits. For example, gamers will find some free spins to the featured game of the week, then they can earn money without spending theirs! And if you want to enjoy the website in Danish, that is possible! Why should you choose this casino:

There is a great variety of casino games: slot machines, poker, blackjack, and there is one more perk that is not usually available on other websites of the kind: live sports betting !

It accepts many ways of payment: Visa og MasterCard, ewallets: Skrill og Neteller etc. And while this might not seem to be extraordinary, it is very important for this Brand to take care of the clients’ safety!

Mr Green takes responsible gaming seriously and makes the step forward in the industry with the innovative Predictive Tool, enabling players to monitor and control their gaming behavior. In short, Mr Green’s approach means, that customers always come first, and their focus on entertainment and responsible gaming ensures that you always have a superior gaming experience.

LeoVegas

This is a fairly new casino in Denmark, as it received a license some years ago, in 2016. This casino is always expanding, and this means that they work not only to operate in different countries but also to offer great user experience. Such a thing includes, first, a number of bonuses that come in very handy when it’s time to play, especially for the first time. Let’s take a look at some of them so you can take advantage of the money when playing:

It has deposit bonuses, that is, money they give away for you to cash out when meeting some conditions. So, first, you have to play using your funds and then the deposit will appear for you to transfer to your bank account.

There are certain requirements you need to meet before accessing your money. The most important of these points is that you need to achieve at least 10 times the amount you were given. While this sounds a bit too much, it can be achieved in a very short time.

Also, the casino gives away free spins in different games that will also help you earn a lot, especially if you are an eager player.

Luna Casino

This is another very recent addition to the Danish market: Luna Casino is an international option that got its license in 2017. You can see how much importance the owners place on the market when you visit the page, as it is completely in Danish. Of course, you can also find an English version to play without the language barrier. This online casino focuses on slots, though the ones who want more variety can also find poker games, for example.

This website has different types of bonuses for players to enjoy:

You can get 2,000 dk in bonus as soon as you create an account

There are also free extra chances in different games

You can also find different bonus codes on the Internet, but you will need to have deposited some money to take care of it.

Luna Casino has some features that make it unique, among which there is a downloadable version that can be great for those who don’t want to access a website each time they want to gamble. All in all, this is a very solid option for gamblers based in Denmark. Rest assured that it has a valid license and it’s regulated by the country’s main institution.

Ice36

This is one of the newest online casinos in Denmark and already one of the leaders in the field offering nice opportunities for players. From the very easy layout to the great variety of games, there is something to cater to every need. Here you’ll find the most popular games from Play N Go and other wonderful game providers, jackpot slot machines from NetEnt etc. One of the games users praise the most is their roulette, as it is quite innovative: instead of playing alone, users can join a live session and feel as if they were sitting in a true casino.

In terms of cashouts, they are pretty fast. This is especially important for anxious players who want to have their money at hand in a short time! Some other perks include:

Mobile version to play on the go

Live chat available every day of the week

Very fast upload of money using e-wallets

All in all, there are options in the online casino world for everyone. All of these options have an excellent reputation, and choosing the one (or ones!) you like will all come down to your preferences in terms of games, the timing for cashing the money and the types of bonuses available, among others. The most important thing is to play safely, so always watch out for casinos that have a registered license and just have fun while earning money!