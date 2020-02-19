The Peter Pan movie that NOBODY is talking about

Did you know there’s a new Peter Pan adaptation releasing this month? Hell, me neither! I happened to see a director post about this adaptation on his Facebook page and highlight how nobody is talking about this. The movie is called Wendy and is directed by Academy Award nominated Beasts Of The Southern Wild’s Benh Zeitlin. I couldn’t find a single press release about this movie in my inbox but I did find this trailer online:

I have to admit that this is not what I expected from a film inspired by Peter Pan. I am not wholly on board with this movie from just this trailer but the film does have my curiosity. What’s your thoughts on Wendy?