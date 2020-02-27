The Candyman trailer is HERE

The trailer for Candyman is here and man alive this thing had me jumping in my seat and looking crazy at work. Check out the trailer for yourself:

For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II; HBO’s Watchmen, Us) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Teyonah Parris; If Beale Street Could Talk, The Photograph), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Colman Domingo; HBO’s Euphoria, Assassination Nation) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

There’s something really cheesy but also really cool about this trailer. The trailer isn’t doing anything wholly original but it reminds me of previous Jordan Peel produced movies where they flip a popular song, and concept, into something wholly unique. The idea that Candyman never really went away and instead just was suppressed is an interesting one and I look forward to seeing what happens.

What did you think of the Candyman trailer? Did it meet your expectations?