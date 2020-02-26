Popular Filming Locations in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood and the film industry. As a result, countless places throughout the city have served as filming locations over the years. Many of these locations, due to their visual appeal, get used more than once. In fact, it’s a safe bet you’d be able to recognize some of them even if you’ve never been to LA, simply because they’ve been featured in so many popular movies.

We figured it’d be a good idea to zero in on some of the more commonly used filming locations in LA:

1. The Sheats-Goldstein Residence

This house is unique with its gorgeous glass windows. It has a stunning view of LA through those windows. Plus, the house is absolutely stunning in its own right. It’s no wonder that movies like The Big Lebowski and Charlie’s Angels have shot here.

2. Greystone Mansion

Every realtor in Beverly Hills can probably list off the movies shot on location at the Greystone Mansion. The property boasts impressive English gardens and other picturesque views, such as the stunning staircase. The show has been filmed in a number of different countries, including The Social Network, Spider-Man, and Austin Powers in Goldmember.

3. Leo Carillo Beach

Los Angeles is known for its beautiful beaches, so it makes sense that movie makers would take advantage of the beautiful opportunities these beaches offer. One of the most popular beaches to shoot at is the Leo Carillo Beach in Malibu. It offers a number of great sites, tide pools, and even caves. It was used as a backdrop for Grease, Usual Suspects, and Inception.

4. USC Campus

A college campus can be a perfect place to shoot a movie. USC, in particular, has a number of gorgeous shooting locations. It’s also close to downtown LA. Plus, it’s perfect for a college movie. Naturally, you’ll want to work around the school schedule to the best of your ability. Legally Blonde, Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle, and Forrest Gump, and The House Bunny all have scenes on the campus.

5. Santa Monica Pier

Santa Monica Pier is the best place to go with friends when you want to do something fun and childish. There is a rollercoaster over water and a giant Ferris wheel. There’s also food, games, and other entertainment. While it may get a little expensive since it’s so touristy, it offers a great background shot. It’s even better at night when it’s all lit up. Movies who have shot here include A Night at the Roxbury, Iron Man, and Not Another Teen Movie.

6. Griffith Observatory

Griffith Observatory is a stunning location in LA. The building itself is magnificent. You can also get insanely good shots of LA from the top of the building. You can even see the Hollywood sign. The location has been used in La La Land, Rebel Without a Cause, and The Terminator.

The location you shoot your movie can add something very special to the scene. These locations are sure to offer a gorgeous backdrop. You may also get to see some great places in town.