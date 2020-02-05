NYC: Watch Toy Story 4 for free!

This weekend in NYC the folks over at Rooftop Films is partnering with Industry City and they’ll be hosting a free screening of Toy Story 4 with RSVP.

TOY STORY 4 | ALL AGES | FREE WITH RSVP

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9 @ INDUSTRY CITY Industry City hosts the Sunset Park Kids’ Cinema Club with Rooftop Films. Join us on February 9th for a free screening of Toy Story 4! Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. 10:30 AM: Doors Open | 11:30 AM: Film Begins

As a parent I sometimes find myself looking for family-friendly events such as this for the kids. If you’re interested in attending feel free to RSVP and maybe we’ll see you there!

[Rooftop Films]