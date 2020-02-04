Indiana Jones 5 is coming… but why?

Indiana Jones 5 currently has a release date of July 9, 2021 with director Steven Spielberg and star Harrison Ford expected to return to the franchise. Seriously. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy was even asked about this, recently, and offered the following:

“We’re working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go,” Kennedy told an interviewer from the BBC. “Harrison Ford will be involved, yeah. It’s not a reboot; it’s a continuation. He can’t wait. He absolutely is [up for it.]”

I just don’t understand who these movies are for anymore. The target audience could be the same 30-50 year old males that they targeted with Star Wars but it certainly isn’t me. Indiana Jones 4 came out 12 years ago and caught a ton of heat from critics for numerous reasons. The news that Harrison Ford is on board is no surprise and I wonder if Shia LeBouf will return as well.

Lucasfilm as a studio is in an interesting position these days as the Disney Star Wars films have not reviewed well and Indiana Jones is next in line. After seeing the latest Star Wars trilogy conclude I can’t help but ask:

Do we still need, or want, another Indiana Jones movie?