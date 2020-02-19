“Hitsville”: The Magical Music Making of Motown Records

Life is sorely lacking if not to like something from the legendary music catalog of Motown Records. For those not hip to the hit-generating machine founded in 1958 and then paternally powered by pop and soul icons Berry Gordy and Smokey Robinson (who co-anchor here), you owe it to yourself to check out the remarkable documentary “Hitsville”.

The regal roll call of 1960s superstar singers and songs that sprung from a modest suburban Detroit tract home turned historic recording studio is staggering, far too abundant to list here.

The dawn of the ’70’s would inevitably bring more independent voices to popular music. Motown artists including Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, The Isley Brothers and The Temptations now were inspired to create their own work, expressing ground-breaking song crafting and performing genius through more socially relevant and politically charged articulation. “Hitsville” would never be the same.

Nor will it ever be forgotten.