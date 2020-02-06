Chris Rock and Sam Jackson in Saw Spinoff ‘Spiral’

Chris Rock is executive producing a new entry into the Saw Franchise with a spinoff and today we get our first look at the movie. The idea is that someone is murdering police officers and leaving behind this symbol of a spiral at the scenes of the crimes. Sounds straight forward enough but then things are ominous because this is a prequel and we all know what happens next.

A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in SPIRAL, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran (Samuel L. Jackson), brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks (Chris Rock) and his rookie partner (Max Minghella) take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.

I, personally, have a hard time watching Chris Rock in anything that’s not comedic. He’s a decent enough actor outside of comedy but that guy is really really good at comedy. Even that one line about a million Tuesdays not competing with a Saturday night with the wife is delivered perfectly.

What do you think of the trailer? Interested?