Best Upcoming Slot Game Releases To Look Out For

One of the best things about the online gaming industry is the fact that developers are always working round the clock, coming out with new games for you to experience on a frequent basis; can you name any other industry that caters to punters as much as this one? We can’t but maybe we’re biased since we’ve played so many of them over the years.

2019 has been a very fortuitous year for fans and developers alike — all the big developers have had big releases but there’s still plenty of time for more! We can you help you check out these UK slot games releases to look out for, enjoy!

Black Gold Megaways

A slot that gives you all the tools necessary to become an oil tycoon with a lot of power across 6 reels and 117,649. Releasing in November, you can expect wins of various sizes coming your way depending on how you like to play. We should point out that this is a megaways slot (just look at the number of paylines) so you can expect something different with every successful spin.

Finns Golden Tavern

Finn is back once agin, this time he’s trying his own hand at running a fine drinking establishment. NetEnt’s Finn and the Swirly Spinn is still played to this day by tens of thousands of people, so we can only imagine how popular this one will be come December! All we know right now is that there are 5 paylines and the game has a 96% RTP rating, everything else is up in the air.

Dragon Fall

Blueprint Gaming has been making quite a few waves in 2019, and they look to end the year on a high note courtesy of Dragon Fall, an 8 reel slot that is mobile compatible. If you care for a touch of the medieval/fantasy in your slots — or just dragons in general — then this will definitely be to your liking, personally, we can’t wait for this one!

Mystery Reels: Power Reels

Yet another continuing series, this time from developer Red Tiger Gaming, Mystery Reels: Power Reels promises a lot from a little! We’ve heard that this slot utilises the megaways engine, thus providing punters with countless ways of coming out on top! It goes without saying, but yes, you will be able to play this one on mobile.

Alexandria City of Fortune

From Leander Games comes a slot that promises great fortunes to those willing to play! A mobile optimised 5 reel by 1,024 payline slot that is full of secrets and exclusive features. If you are someone who likes slots that are incredibly bright and bold, then you will definitely take to this one that’s for sure!