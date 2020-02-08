Best Sci-Fi Movies Available With Spectrum On-Demand

Hollywood has provided us with an ample amount of phenomenal movies in every genre possible. Whether it is romance, action, comedy or any other genre, you name it and there is a classic movie that you can enjoy.

Speaking of genres, we are particularly interested in one genre that has amazed and dazzled a lot of viewers for long. That is right, we are talking about science fiction or Sci-Fi as it is known. There are a lot of great sci-fi movies out there that have managed to make us scratch our heads.

Our list mentions some of the best titles out there that you can watch.

Pacific Rim

Making it to the top of the list is Pacific Rim. In this epic title, the human race is threatened as humungous sea creatures called Kaijus are out to destroy the world. Owing to the threat, a former pilot and a trainee has been called to pilot a special weapon that is capable of facing these monsters.

The role of the pilot, Raleigh Becket is brilliantly portrayed by the phenomenal Charlie Hunnam whereas the trainee Mako is portrayed by the stunning Rinko Kikuchi. The cast is further blessed with iconic performances by Idris Elba, Charlie Day and many other prominent names of the industry.

Check out this movie as it is one of the best spectacles of the science fiction genre. Will they be able to stop the sea monsters or not? Who knows?

Terminator: Dark Fate

Fans of the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger will especially like this one. Schwarzenegger reprises his role as T-800 in yet another Terminator franchise known as Terminator: Dark Fate. Another great treat for the fans here is that Linda Hamilton is back in her role as Sarah Connor.

Connor, now has to team up with Grace (portrayed by Mackenzie Davis), an augmented human, to stop a new type of liquid terminator. Watch this thrilled packed sci-fi movie as it provides an experience like no other.

The cast in the movie consists of various exceptional actors including Natalia Reyes, Gabriel Luna, among others. A true Terminator fan would just not want to miss this epic phenomenon.

Ex Machina

Ex Machina is the story of a young programmer, who after winning a contest has got the chance to visit his CEO’s luxurious house that is built in isolation. Upon arriving at his house he finds out that his boss has built a female humanoid robot by the name of Ava with the help of Artificial Intelligence.

Ava is quite interesting in the beginning, but as time passes, some mysteries start to unfold. Watch this movie and experience the time of your life. Prominent names on the cast include Alicia Vikander, Domhnall Gleeson, Oscar Isaac, and many others.

Automation

The story of this movie revolves around a workplace robot named AUTO. After becoming aware of the fact that AUTO is about to be replaced by a newer model, it goes on a killing frenzy creating chaos and havoc wherever it goes.

Humans must join together against this robot before it is too late. The voice of AUTO is provided by Jim Tasker. Other main actors of the movie include Elissa Dowling, Sadie Katz, Parry Shen, among others.

Ad Astra

Ad Astra is the story of Astronaut Roy McBride, who is portrayed by the remarkable Brad Pitt. He has embarked upon a journey across the solar system to find his long lost father.

During his search he finds out that the failed expedition his father started is now threatening the the fate of the universe. Now he must do everything in his power to save the universe. You will also get to witness phenomenal performances by Tommy Lee Jones, Ruth Negga and many other significant stars of the industry.

Little Joe

Little Joe revolves around the story of Alice (portrayed by Emily Beecham), who works in a huge plant breeding corporation that is busy in trying to develop a new species. Even after strict company policy in place, Alice decides to smuggle one of the plants and takes it as a gift for her son. Little does she know that her world is about to change drastically.

Performing exceptionally in their roles are cast members Ben Whishaw, Kerry Fox, Leanne Best and many more. Check out this great title as it can be a roller coaster that you might not be able to imagine.

Freaks

Chloe (portrayed by Lexy Kolker) has just had it with her over-protective and control-freak father who just won’t let her even look out the window and so she decides to elope. However, she is shocked to discover the mysterious and strange world outside her house.

What horrors are in hold for her in the future? What will be her ultimate fate? These are some of the questions that you can only answer by watching this amazing spectacle.

