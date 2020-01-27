Tips for creating a mini cinema at home

You have spent the whole life with a simple TV and sound system. Now, you are going to establish your newly build home and you have a chance to create a mini cinema at your home. You have a good basement area in your home or any other room that sounds perfect to be converted into a graceful media room.

Certain things, you need to look for in your concerned room. Moreover, you will have the option of contacting companies who are always ready to help you with creating a mini cinema at your home. You also need to keep in mind a few key elements in your mind.

For this purpose, you need many things to keep in your media room, for instance, a good sound system, an efficient projector and definitely, you will also need to put an air purifier in your home.

Following are the key points to be considered for creating a mini cinema at your home

Look at the wall surface of your room

Old and moderated home patterns are based upon having 2 kinds of walls for instance made of dryer wall and plaster wall. Both materials have terrible aural requirements. So, lightweight sound-speakers are good to have for plaster walls.

The floor carpet is another important thing to have. But during the preparation, you will obviously want to finish the wall-preparation before doing with carpet because of avoiding running on the floor.

Anyhow, for sound selection, you could visit any shop for a high-quality sound system or for getting inexpensive. Few companies will suggest you to have a specific kind of sound system after observing the wall-surface and whole portion of your home.

Think about the window coverings

If you have 2 or more than 2 windows in your media room then they should be needed to be covered properly for maintaining the sound level. Because of having wider windows in your media, you will need to use darker shades in your room.

Darker shades in your media room will have you to create an optimal lighting level for enjoying the best data projector display.

Secondly, good quality standard curtains are the best window covering material.

Floor covering

For several acoustic reasons, your floor should not be any sort of solid like tile-based or wooden. Here, we will suggest you to have a micro-plush carpet.

You will also have the option of having a used carpet. It will minimize your cost but it will be a suitable option for you to avail.

Paint colors in your media room

In color selection, you will have to be conscious because you will need to control the projector reflection. Here, we are going to talk about the ceiling colors. For controlling the refection effects, the use of the darker shades will be good for you.

In darker ceiling colors, you can look for black and navy blue colors. These colors will help you in attaining the optimal viewing.

The lighting of your media room

Lighting is another important thing to be dealt with it. The lighting system of your media room will be according to your preferred seating plan. A perfect lighting and perfect seating arrangement will make your media room more comfortable.

In this regard, just consider the below-mentioned points

Keep the right balance

Too much lighting in your home could disturb the viewing quality of your projector. So, keep the lighting balanced. On the other hand, if you have a windowless room then the sound quality will be more accurate and balanced.

Keep a sharp focus on lighting direction

Just avoid lighting in the ceiling because light reflection on walls will make it brighter. As we explained earlier that darker colors will give your media room a wider look. Keep the lighting in the opposite direction of the data projector.

Besides considering these things, many other things, you can keep in your media room. For instance massage chairs mattresses for floor bedding.