Three movies not to be missed in 2020

The film industry continues to flourish, with a large number of memorable and successful online games and movies hitting the market. 2019 was an incredible year with the likes of Joker, The Lion King remake and Avengers: Endgame hitting the market. The latter also having now surpassed Avatar as the highest grossing movie of all-time. So with this being the case, here we cover three movies you simply do not want to miss later this year.

No Time To Die

First in the list is the hugely anticipated next release in the James Bond film franchise. This will be the 25th instalment and final film with Daniel Craig playing the role of Bond. The movie is being directed by Cary Joji Fukunage and has been in the works since back in 2016. Big things are expected of the movie, as the films are always a success worldwide. No Time To Die has been created with a budget of $250 million, with the film being premiered at the Royal Albert Hall at the end of March. It will then become available in the UK on the 2nd of April and then the US just eight days later. This is certainly a film you do not want to miss.

Black Widow

The second movie to make the select list is another to have been produced around the Marvel comics at the Marvel studios. This being Black Widow, which will be the 24th film released in the Marvel cinematic universe. Cate Shortland has directed the movie, with Scarlett Johansson playing the leading role as Black Widow. Development in the movie started back in 2004, with Marvel taking on the project from 2006. Much anticipation is being made of the movie, which is expected to be a huge success. It is scheduled for release at the start of May.

The #BlackWidow trailer is here. What do you think? Are you going to see it in theaters? pic.twitter.com/cO7XHyNWom — WIRED (@WIRED) December 3, 2019

Fast & Furious 9

The final movie to make the list and another film fans do not want to miss is the nine instalment in the Fast and Furious franchise. This is Fast and Furious 9, which is the sequel to the 2017 release called the Fate of the Furious. These movies are always a great success, so this one is set to be no different. It is being directed by Justin Lin and will feature the usual cast of Vin Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges and Michelle Rodriguez to name just a few. The movie is being released in the latter stages of May.



