Star Wars has been one of the most followed and successful franchises of films in history, with a loyal fan base. Merchandise sales have always been high, such as with the different Star Wars t shirt options that hit the market. It has been a similar story this time around, with the recent release of the new movie called Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

This was released in the latter stages of 2019 and was again produced and directed by J.J Abrams. The movie was part of this recent sequel trilogy, following on from 2015’s The Force Awakens and 2017’s The Last Jedi. This was also the final movie of the ‘Skywalker Saga’, which has been an overall success.

The Rise of Skywalker was distributed by the hugely successful Walt Disney pictures and included a cast such as Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Mark Hamill and Daisy Ridley to name just a few.

Much was expected of the film upon its world premiere release in December last year but it has received many negative views from fans and overall mixed from critics. Much of this surrounding the story line of the movie, in comparison to previous Star Wars movies. Despite this, the film has been nominated for numerous awards.

Star Wars: #TheRiseOfSkywalker has been nominated for 3 Academy Awards for Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Sound Editing. Congratulations! #OscarNoms pic.twitter.com/w0ZJWXVfpW — Star Wars (@starwars) January 13, 2020

The Rise of Skywalker was produced from a budget of $275 million and has already grossed over $990 million worldwide, so this has to be seen as a success. This means it just pushed into the list for the top ten highest grossing movies of 2019 in position nine. It also meant it was the 46th highest grossing movie of all time and it is only set to move higher up this list.

This shows one thing, that despite the movie receiving overall negative reviews, fans will still flock to watch Star Wars. Success is only going to continue for the franchise, with more films likely to be forthcoming.

Have you seen the movie? If so, what did you think of it?