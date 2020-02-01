“Parasite”: The Grass is not always Greener. Only Bloodier.

The darkly comic, Oscar-nominated South Korean tale of the haves and the have nots “Parasite” poignantly reinforces a couple of time-tested tenets.

One, Be careful what you wish for. Damn careful.

And two, You can’t keep a good man down. You can do this, however, when that man is not-so-good. And then, as starkly illustrated in the final harrowing moments of “Parasite”, you can push his sorry ass way down.

For good.

  • 7.5/10
    Acting - 7.5/10
  • 8.8/10
    Cinematography - 8.75/10
  • 8.5/10
    Plot/Screenplay - 8.5/10
  • 8.5/10
    Setting/Theme - 8.5/10
8.3/10

