“Parasite”: The Grass is not always Greener. Only Bloodier.

The darkly comic, Oscar-nominated South Korean tale of the haves and the have nots “Parasite” poignantly reinforces a couple of time-tested tenets.
One, Be careful what you wish for. Damn careful.
And two, You can’t keep a good man down. You can do this, however, when that man is not-so-good. And then, as starkly illustrated in the final harrowing moments of “Parasite”, you can push his sorry ass way down.
For good.
Comment with Facebook
"Parasite" (2019): The Grass is not always Greener. Only Bloodier.
- Acting - 7.5/107.5/10
- Cinematography - 8.75/108.8/10
- Plot/Screenplay - 8.5/108.5/10
- Setting/Theme - 8.5/108.5/10
8.3/10
"Parasite" (2019): The Grass is not always Greener. Only Bloodier.
Be careful what you wish for. Damn careful.