“Parasite”: The Grass is not always Greener. Only Bloodier.

The darkly comic, Oscar-nominated South Korean tale of the haves and the have nots “Parasite” poignantly reinforces a couple of time-tested tenets.

One, Be careful what you wish for. Damn careful.

And two, You can’t keep a good man down. You can do this, however, when that man is not-so-good. And then, as starkly illustrated in the final harrowing moments of “Parasite”, you can push his sorry ass way down.

For good.