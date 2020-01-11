How slot games can negatively impact some people

Let’s start with a premise, there is not a slot game which can be defined as bad and dangerous, it all depends on the person who is playing. It also depends on player’s preference, he might play viking themed slot games or with higher graphic slots.

Said the above, we are going to analyse a few aspects which, combined with some characteristics typical of the human being can potentially turn into bad.

Each person is different than another and reacts in a different way when subjects to a stimulus. The reason behind this discrepancy in human behaviour can be found in different cultural backgrounds and different moment each person is living.

Some people are definitely more impressionable than others, some people instead are often angry, and others are superstitious. Due to all the listed reasons, people react differently, and for the same reasons, some people should not play at any game which involves money.

Slot machines and human beings

Slot machines are, out of doubt, extremely stimulating. They generate in people a combination of adrenaline, suspense, hope which can induce some people to addiction. This assert is true for a lot of things in life but when it comes to money, the situation is more delicate and complicated.

The game finishes when you stop enjoying yourself. This assertion is true and right, here more than everywhere else. As long as you are playing for fun, you are playing conscientiously, when the fun stops, you must stop playing.

There are so many different kinds of games in a casino and each one of them can be potentially dangerous for people who are already subject to addiction.

When we are facing a delicate phase of our life, we should avoid getting involved in any activities which implicates money.

This happens because when we are weak, we tend to find easy solutions for our problems or short ways to resolve our issues and stop our frustrations.

Nothing is more dangerous than a person who is looking for an easy solution in the wrong place. Then if you are a sensitive person who is going through a particular period of your life, do not even try to find a short cut, instead, you should talk to someone trustworthy, someone who can give you the right tips to help you look at the right direction.

A Policeman once said that everything is potentially dangerous if in the hand of the wrong person. Even a pillow can be potentially dangerous if I use it to suffocate my partner. This lets us understand how there isn’t anything dangerous per se, but it depends on the way we use things. Casino games are not excluded from this logic.

Final thoughts

If you are spending more money than what you have, if you are always angry, sad or depressed, if the fun coming from playing has stopped, if you have already faced similar situations and the end wasn’t good, stop playing immediately.

Playing at slot machines is one of the most interesting and rewarding things we can do, as long as we do it for fun.