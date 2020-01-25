This Black Widow Theory Is So CRAZY It Might Be True

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment

“Black Widow” is set to hit theaters on May 1st, 2020. The events are primarily set to take place as a prequel to the events of “Avengers: Infinity War” and after “Captain America: Civil War”. There’s a strong chance that this movie will answer some questions that were left unresolved from “Avengers: Endgame”. Well after watching the Black Widow trailers, I believe that enough has been revealed to support a couple of theories.

From the first “Black Widow” trailer, we see that Natasha Romanoff will be reuniting with her “family”. Odds are that this family are former/current members of the Red Room or some other Russian government programs. There’s a possiblity that this family’s involvement in the movie may have a direct impact on Natasha’s decision to make her big sacrifice play in “Avengers Endgame”.

The biggest mystery that this video will seek to explain is the identity of Taskmaster. There are a number of possibilities, but the one presented in the video is probably by far the craziest twist of them all. However, if this crazy pans out to be true, it would answer many questions that fans have had from “Avengers: Endgame”. So grab all the grains of salt you like, and enjoy the entertaining story presented below.

Black Widow will hit theaters May 1, 2020.  Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Comment with Facebook

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

View all posts by Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

You may like these posts