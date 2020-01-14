Best Guidelines to write an Excellent Narrative Essay

A narrative essay is one of the most common types of essay assignments in college or university. For creative students, they are easy to write while to others; they are a problem. Nevertheless, by observing these different aspects of a narrative essay, you will have an easier time writing.

● Definition of a Narrative Essay

What is a narrative? Literary Devices defines a narrative paper as a form of writing that aims at giving a story about a particular issue or experience. The story leans towards your imagination or a real occurrence of a person’s life. Inexpensive resume writing service notes that the narration of an event, place, people, or things by this type of essay does not follow strict regulations. Therefore, all you need is to come up with the perfect topic and get to writing.

● Structure of a Narrative Essay

A narrative essay structure comprises of five paragraphs in a three-section basic outline. The first section is the introduction, which is the first paragraph. It begins with a hook that attracts the reader to your essay, making them want to continue reading. Next is a brief explanation of your writing and thesis of your topic.

The body is the second structure. At the heart of the essay, it expounds on your story in three paragraphs by providing examples, antidotes, and events that support the thesis statement.

The conclusion is the last part of such an essay. Here, you wrap up your discussion by summarizing all the points you have made throughout your paper. You then close this section with a takeaway from the story.

● Different types of Narrative Essays

In determining how to write a narrative essay, ensure you keep in mind these five types of narrative essays. A descriptive narrative is a form of writing that brings together images, ideas, and details together. It aims at establishing a sense of time and surroundings while also describing the mood and tone of the surrounding. A viewpoint narrative uses events and surroundings to help one understand how the narrator feels, believes, or what he values.

Historical narrative essay focuses on biography, autobiographies, and historical occurrences to describe an incident in the past and what caused them. Linear narrative enables a writer to narrate how things unfolded, starting from the first event and how it caused the following occurrences. The nonlinear description is a type of narrative story that mixes up events that occurred without following their linear progression.

● Topics and ideas of a Narrative Essay

Various topics can be a foundation of exciting story ideas that can inform your essay. One of the topics for a narrative essay is experience. Your life experiences, whether positive or negative, can form for exciting stories. For example, “The most embarrassing experience you have ever had.”

The second topic can be of your childhood. Childhood is a time one faces both new and life-changing situations that can be a good foundation for a story. Childhood narrative essay examples include; “A childhood experience that changed your life or “A favorite game and why?”

The third topic is on schooling, which is an integral part of any student. Ideas for such a question may include, “Your favorite subject and why?” or “Topics to do a statistics project on” Other personal narrative topics may be on morality and one’s interests.

● Narrative Essay examples

Examples 1: My best tourist destination.

“I have always loved traveling as discovering new sceneries, landscapes, and nature always gave me some inspiration. I have traveled to some states in the US, but my dream was to cross the Atlantic Ocean and visit Europe. My chance to actualize my dream and visit my favorite destination Europe came as a shocker. For my birthday, my friends got me an air ticket to Paris to fulfill my love traveling and visit the fashion capital of the world.”

● Best tips for writing a Narrative Essay

Begin by narrating a story of an event that is close to your heart. According to experts from fast-growing writing service Custom essay writing, this is crucial as it helps you provide an exciting account, as you have all the information. Avoid making lengthy introductions as they take up too much information and space for the real story. Ensure that your account has a learning experience at the end.

Describe the setting of your story by using all the five senses, such as when describing the environment and the plot of your narration. Another narrative writing tip is that you ensure that you connect all your ideas by the use of transition words to make them one complete story.

In composing a narrative essay, you need to spend a lot of time selecting the ideal topic. In this way, you can describe memorable events in your life to the satisfaction of the reader. The above text will assist you to compose the best narrative essays.