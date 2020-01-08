Back on Campus: 10 Movies Filmed at Universities and Colleges

College and university times are full of adventure and excitement. Students have lots of academic assignments every day. Some of them are involved in a part-time job or sport; others fall in love for the first time.

Teens that are out of time for their personal matters use the help of essay writing service to take care of academic challenges. Professional writers can give you tips on how to write cursive, choose an appropriate formatting style, or clean papers from mistakes.

Once you are free from the college tasks, check the list of movies filmed at universities and colleges. Would you find yours?

1. Movie: Good Will Hunting

Schools: Harvard, MIT

Good Will Hunting is an American drama starring Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Robbie Williams. Having an amazing gift for mathematics, the main character works as a janitor at MIT. He spends all nights in bars with his friends and does not realize the power of his potential. MIT maths professor starts discovering Will’s story and eventually tries to help Will turn his life in the right direction. Will starts working with a professor daily and attends a therapist. Hunting doesn’t know how much he is going to change his life in the nearest future.

2. Movie: 21

School: Boston University

Ben Campbell’s biggest dream is to be accepted to the Harvard School of Medicine. The only problem is the price for the course of $300 000, which he does not have. The good thing is that Ben has impressive mathematics skills, so prof. Micky Ross invites him to the secret group. They plan to use Ben’s card counting to take out millions from Vegas casino. The final shows whether they stay friends in the pursuit of money or blow on relationships for the sake of their own goals.

3. Movie: Water for Elephants

School: Cornell University

A young vet Jacob Jankowski has moved to the USA with his parents in early 1930. During his last exam at Cornell University, he finds out that his parents died in a car accident. Without receiving a doctor’s degree, Jacob leaves home, hoping to find a job. In a couple of days, he gets the train of the Benzini Brothers circus. Augustus, a charismatic, but cruel and unprincipled man, who owns the circus, hires Jacob as a vet. Soon, Jacob meets the beautiful tamer Marlena, Augustus’s wife. They fall in love, but keep the relationship in secret. The final is going to show whether this is a story with a happy end.

4. Movie: The Social Network

School: Johns Hopkins University

The Social Network is based on Mark Zuckerberg’s success. This is a story of a Facebook creator, who was sued by twins and claimed him for the stolen idea. On one fall day in 2003, Mark hacked the school’s database to publish girls’ photos online. This initiated the creation of the most popular social network in the world. Financed by Mark’s friend Eduardo Saverin, a new project has become the matter of his all life. However, personal relationships, financial problems, and big money have become a huge wall on the way to success. The youngest billionaire, Mark Zuckerberg, made a revolution in communication, but could not save the friendship.

5. Movie: Philadelphia

School: University of Pennsylvania

Prosperous young lawyer Andrew Beckett is fired from his job at Wilt Weaver Law Firm because of his “incompetence”. The real reason is different: managers have found out he is sick with AIDS homosexual. Andrew decides to sue employers and seeks a representative in court. But all the lawyers refuse to help him. Soon he meets homophobic lawyer Joe Miller, who is afraid of contracting HIV through a handshake. Andrew decides to defend his interests in court on his own and finds the appropriate law in the library, where he accidentally meets Joe again. This time Joe agrees to help Andrew with his issue and starts taking care of his business.

6. Movie: Beautiful Mind

School: MIT

Student John Nash arrived at Princeton in 1947. Сompletely immersed in research, he does not find contact with the surrounding society and does not even attend classes. John continues his career as a teacher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Nash falls in love with one of the students, Alicia, and soon she becomes his wife.

Later, William Parcher offers John to work for a special department of the CIA. His task is to analyze information published on open sources to determine encrypted information. This is the data exchanged between the conspirators – the enemies of the United States. Nash leaves his reports in the mailbox at the appointed place. During one of his visits to the inbox, he is attacked by conspirators and miraculously avoids death. Soon it turns out that all the work at the CIA is just a part of his imagination. John Nash is seriously ill – he has schizophrenia.

7. Movie: Mean Girls

School: University of Toronto

Raised in Africa in the family of zoologists, Cady Heron moves to the big city when she is 15. Her new friends Janis and Damian warn her to stay away from the Plastics – the most popular girls at school headed by Regina George. Trying to find her place, Cady falls in love with Aaron Samuels, Regina’s ex-boyfriend. Cady has to watch her back as the Queen Bee is stung and tries to find the way how to destroy Cady’s life.



8. Movie: Legally Blonde

School: Harvard

Elle Woods is the beautiful president of the University Women’s Club. Her boyfriend Warner is the best guy in the university, and Elle dreams of becoming Mrs. Warner Huntington III. However, he has different plans and wants to go to Harvard Law School and marry a smart girl from an intelligent family. Elle is too blonde for him. Arriving at Harvard, Elle finds out that Warner is engaged, and decides to fight off her beloved.

9. Movie: Patch Adams

Schools: the University of California, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

In a state of deep depression, Hunter Patch Adams ends up in a psychiatric clinic. But doctors cannot help him at all. Patients of the clinic save Hunter. They make him look at his life from the other side. Adams finds out that laughter is the best medicine, and starts healing other people.

10. Movie: The Theory of Everything

Schools: St. John’s College, Cambridge University

The story tells about the life and scientific achievements of theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and his wife, Jane Wilde. They met during the study at Cambridge. Despite various interests and world views, they immediately fell in love.

Soon after they met, Hawking found out about his disease – amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, which subsequently led to paralysis. Doctors gave Stephen Hawking two years after being diagnosed when he was 21 years old. Contrary to the expectations of doctors, the scientist was able to build a family and career with the help of close people and his strong spirit.