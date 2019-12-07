The Five Best Action and Adventure Movie Slot Games

A good action or adventure movie has the power to transport us out of our everyday lives and immerse us in a world of excitement, thrills and mortal peril. Over the years, these box-office blockbusters have spread through popular culture with spin-offs, merchandising and, in particular, games. From video games to casino slots, we can’t get enough of our favourite characters and franchises. Branded movie slot games are a great way to combine a love of cinema with the fun of casino games, and these days there are plenty to choose from.

Jurassic Park

Arguably the most iconic action-adventure movie of the 21st century, Jurassic Park first graced our screens way back in 1993. It was directed by Spielberg, had a fantastic script based on a Michael Crichton book and several standout performances from the excellent cast, but it was the terrifyingly realistic dinosaurs that stole the show and captivated audiences of all ages. The inevitable sequels followed, and while they may have fallen a little short of the epic original, the 2015 Jurassic World reboot – featuring Chris Pratt’s unforgettable turn as the velociraptor-whisperer Owen Grady – brought the franchise to a whole new generation. Fans were also over the moon to hear that the three adult leads of the 1993 film will be reprising their roles for the next instalment of Jurassic World.

For their dino adventure slot, Microgaming took the original movie as their inspiration. The graphics are gorgeous, and immediately evoke the sinister jungle atmosphere of the park. With five reels and 243 paylines, this is a game packed with features such as free spins, scatters and wilds, all represented by some of the most memorable dinosaurs and characters. If you prefer new slots based on the later movies, Microgaming also dropped their hotly anticipated Jurassic World slot in 2017.

Gladiator

Ridley Scott’s sweeping historical action masterpiece featured Russell Crowe in a role that both made his name and defined his career. Roman soldier Maximus is betrayed by the new emperor, and forced to fight bloody battles in the gladiators’ arena for the amusement of the masses. Crowe’s performance is both moving and powerful, and the haunting soundtrack and stunning cinematography brought audiences flocking to the cinema and made it the second-highest grossing film of 2000. The tale of war, injustice and vengeance picked up an incredible twelve Oscar nominations, of which it won five. The legendary Oliver Reed passed away during the filming of the movie in Malta, adding a poignant twist to the tale.

It was Playtech who secured the rights to create a Gladiator slot game. This is a five-reel slot with 25 paylines, and some exciting special features – we particularly love the double or nothing gamble feature, where you can decide to risk getting a thumbs up or down, gladiator-style. There are all the familiar faces to be seen in the HQ graphics, with movie clips and excerpts from the soundtrack. Are you not entertained?

Jumanji

When it was released in 1995, Jumanji was like nothing else we had ever seen. The tale of an enchanted board game starred the legendary Robin Williams as Alan Parish, alongside a very young Kirsten Dunst. After being trapped in the game for 26 years, Alan is finally released, and together with his young rescuers he must try to tame the magical forces unleashed when he was freed. The CGI jungle animals still look pretty impressive to this day, and this is another movie that has seen a recent revival. In 2017, everyone’s favourite wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson starred in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, and another instalment is imminent.

The Jumanji slot is a real treat, as you would expect from the excellent game developer NetEnt. Based on the 1995 classic, this is a high RTP slot which cleverly incorporates board game elements into the gameplay. The five reels are in a unique geometric configuration, and the slot is packed with free spins, extra dice rolls and plenty more.

Terminator 2

Famous for being the only sequel that eclipsed the original by a mile, Terminator 2 was a film ahead of its time. A fierce and fearless female protagonist, prescient social commentary and insanely good special effects, T2 has it all. The movie recast Schwarzenegger’s titular time-travelling robot as the good guy, and introduced a terrifying villain in the shape-shifting T-1000. In a movie full of quotable lines and memorable moments, Linda Hamilton’s apocalyptic dream sequence is one of the most devastating scenes ever committed to celluloid. Watching it now, it’s hard to believe that it was made in 1991.

The Terminator 2 slot is another from Microgaming, featuring all the familiar faces from the film. It’s has 243 paylines, and if you activate the free spins round this extends to 1024 ways to win. The fun T-1000 Vision feature is triggered at random, turning the screen red and allowing you to destroy targets from the viewpoint of the liquid metal robot.

Planet of the Apes

These movies go back to 1968, when Charlton Heston took on the role of the astronaut who discovered a planet ruled over by intelligent primates. It’s one of cinema’s longest-running series, with the most recent chapter released in 2017. Thanks to modern motion-capture technology, the apes are highly realistic – a far cry from the costumed actors of the older movies.

NetEnt developed the Planet of the Apes slot, based on two of the later releases. The innovative layout sees two sets of reels side by side, one with characters from Dawn of the Planet of the Apes and the other from Rise of the Planet of the Apes. This gives the sensation of playing two slots at once, as each side has its own bonuses and free spins.