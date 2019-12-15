“Say hello to my little friend!” We’ve all heard this familiar quote before, because who hasn’t seen the renowned film, Scarface? The legendary film which stars Al Pacino has made its way from your tv screens to slot machines. That’s right, the most anticipated Scarface videoslot casino game has finally arrived!

Well known characters from the movie Scarface will now appear on the reels of the new Scarface video slot, which has finally been released to NetEnt casinos online. Players can try the game out for free and make sure the excitement is enough before they begin depositing money to play.

Features

The new video slot has a payout percentage of 96.8% and is played on five reels with three rows. It features 20 win lines.

There is an exciting bonus game in this one while special features also include free spins, wild symbols, stacked wilds, and nudge wilds.

Players can spins the Scarface video slot reels at a minimum of 20 cents per spin. Maximum bets are 100 Euro/Spin.

Given that this is a NetEnt product, you can expect loads of winning opportunities ahead.

More about the Scarface casino game

The movie Scarface is all about Al Pacino’s character, Tony Montana, who arrives in Miami during the 1980s and rises to becoming one of the most feared drug lords. This movie subsequently shows his fall and death, with a whole lot of drama in between.

The intensity of this Hollywood hit is captured in Scarface videoslot, thanks to the incredible technology and skill of NetEnt’s developers. Their partnership with Universal pictures has made it possible to come up with something so close to the movie, fans will crave that adrenaline rush and be coming back for more. This Scarface casino game is a special treat for both slot enthusiasts and movie buffs alike.