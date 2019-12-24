Popular online slots based on movies

Movies, together with sports, and TV in general are one of the most integral part of modern culture. People are expected to have seen the most popular and iconic films of the current, but also the previous decades. You will often hear movie references in jokes, small talk and casual conversations, and if you’re not familiar with at least the most renowned films, or at least their most popular dialogues.

Films have an effect on multiple aspects of culture, starting from charades and other social games where movie knowledge is required, and up to a range of video games that are based on popular films. Action films are famously known for being an inspiration for many developers of conventional video games, but other movies of other genres also found their way into video games. There have been quite a few online slots based on movies, and we’re going to have a look at the most popular movie-themed slots. Some of these are quite popular and in many cases casinos offer free slots and other bonuses on

King Kong

Although this is a very old film, it has been rendered iconic and it is hard to find anyone who has a particular interest in films but hasn’t seen it yet. The online slot of the same name has been developed by Cryptologic and it comes with two different modes – Jungle and Big City mode, and players get a chance to switch from one mode to another every time a bonus feature is triggered.

King Kong slot has two bonus features – King Kong Goes Ape and King Kong Smash. The maximum amount that you can win in the King Kong slot is 7.500 times your bet per line, whereas the maximum stake per spin is limited to £150.

Dirty Dancing

Another iconic film, Dirty Dancing has been referred to as one of the greatest films in history and definitely the most popular dancing-themed film, it is no surprised that there is an online slot based on it as well.

While it is safe to assume that you have seen the Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey at least once, you may haven’t had the chance to play the game of the same name. This slot has been developed by Playtech, and that fact alone speaks volumes of its popularity, seen that the Israeli-based slot provider is one of the leading companies in the industry that has produced some of the most popular and most played slots.

The Godfather

Both of the other films listed above are very popular, but it is safe to say that the Godfather is in a different category – a category of its own. This slot has been developed by Gamesys, a company that might not be up to the level of Playtech or NetEnt, but nevertheless, a company that has launched quite a few remarkable games before, with the Godfather being one of their key accomplishments.

The choice of symbols is very refreshing, it will immediately make you recall this iconic Coppola film, you will see the epic oranges, the Maxim gun, the meatball spaghetti, and of course some of the characters as the main symbols. The wedding cake is the bonus symbol here and it activates the feature when three instances of the symbol appear on the first, third and fifth reel.

Terminator 2

Hasta la Vista baby – it would’ve been strange not to have a game based on the highest grossing film of 1991, a film popular with generations of youngsters and still considered one of the greatest action films. Bear in mind that it has been almost 30 years since its release, yet the video effects still seem quite lit.

The slot based on the all-time classic featuring Schwarzenegger was developed by Microgaming, another leading online slots provider. The slot features the original film characters on the reels as symbols, as well as card suits and the game has two bonus features – T-800 Vision and Free Spins.

Rocky

Technically, this Playtech slot is based not on a single film, but on a whole series. Yes, of course we’re talking about the most popular series of boxing films featuring Sylvester Stallone as Rocky Balboa. The characters in the slot include some of Rocky’s greatest rivals, such as Ivan Drago, Clubber Lang, Apollo Creed and more.

The maximum amount that you can wager per spin is limited to £1,250 and the maximum in-game prize is 10,000 coins, i.e. 10,000 times your wager per line.