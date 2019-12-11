Fan Theories: Stars Wars: What Happens Next in the Rise of Skywalker?

WARNING: Possible spoilers ahead!

The Skywalker Saga concludes in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which hits theaters on December 20. The series left us with a lot to chew on in The Last Jedi, debuting two years ago. Kylo Ren and General Hux vied for the supremacy of the galaxy with an all-out assault on the Resistance. Rey tracks down Luke Skywalker in hopes of getting his help to save the galaxy. A mysterious, psychic connection links Rey and Kylo together that continues to draw them to one another throughout the film. The First Order shows up on Crait and corners the Resistance, until Luke shows up to create a necessary diversion.

Luke battles it out with Kylo, his nephew and former protégé, but it turns out it’s only Luke’s projection. Luke, who is actually still on Ahch-To, dies peacefully once the battle ends. And we last see Rey mastering the force to help the Resistance escape Crait and the First Order on the Millennium Falcon, where they’re able to fly away to safety. The Resistance members are down in numbers, but there is hope in their hearts to fight another day.

So what happens next in the Rise of Skywalker? Here are the top fan theories we found floating around the Internet.

Rey and Kylo Are Two Halves of the Dark and the Light A clear duality exists between Rey and Kylo. It’s not the conventional hero and villain dichotomy that describes their relationship. Kylo isn’t your typical Vader. He represents anger and rebellion, and the angsty desire to disconnect from your parents. His weak points are more obvious, and something that audience members can more easily sympathize with. Rey represents the light side of the force. She believes in the good of humanity, despite her desolate upbringing and coming face-to-face with the evils of the galaxy. Together, they can be described as two halves of a protagonist.

The “Skywalkers” Will Replace the Jedi

The title of the film alone has led to a lot of speculations on just who the rising Skywalker is. Many of those were famously debunked by Mark Hamill (Luke) in a single tweet. “it’s time for the Jedi to end,” is the line that Luke Skywalker famously argues in The Last Jedi. Could his wish come true? And why does he have such a request?

As we know, the Jedi aren’t a perfect people. They inadvertently created Darth Vader. Their rules about attachment to family and significant others leads them to living life as hermits. And Ben Solo credits Luke’s attempted blindside murder as the catalyst to go fully Dark side. Under this theory, Rey could become the first of a new order of Skywalkers that brings a more balanced tradeoff to the force.

Rey Will Turn to the Dark Side

There are a few reasons fans think Rey might go dark in the final installment. For one, Rey is burdened by the insecurity of not knowing who her parents are. Luke also revealed to her in The Last Jedi that she was drawn to the dark side on Ahch-To. Kylo Ren has a strange pull on her that she can’t seem to avoid. And the return of Palpatine could very well mean Rey is manipulated into joining the Dark Side.

Hayden Christensen Will Make an Appearance as Anakin

Being that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will serve as the ninth and final chapter of the Skywalker Saga, fans think Christensen’s portrayal of Anakin is necessary to bring the story full circle. And evidence suggests it will be the case. With a resurrected evil Emperor Palpatine to face, Rey and Kylo would need to team up with powerful Jedi masters of the past to stand a chance. The question then becomes will the Force Ghost of Anakin Skywalker show up solo, or will he team up with the others?

Will these theories come true? And will the last installment measure up against the rest of the Skywalker Saga? Take a look at how bettors predict the third installment will rank against other Star Wars films throughout history in this detailed betting preview on gamblingsites.org.

We’ll find out which theories hold weight when the concluding chapter of the Star Wars series Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters on December 20.