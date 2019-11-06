Top 10 Trading Movies

Are you fascinated by success stories? If so, you will definitely be thrilled to watch movies from this TOP 10 list brought to you by FinmaxFX.

Wall Street (1987)

One of the very first films about trading, and a stock-exchange-movie classic. The film tells the story of a young, ambitious broker who wants to achieve success no matter what. To do this, he begins a business partnership with his idol, the stock market shark Gordon Gekko, and then gets involved in serious fraud.

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

Twenty-three years later, the sequel “Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps” came out. This film will be interesting to those who want to learn more about trading on the stock exchange market, but still the picture is significantly inferior to the first “Wall Street” movie.

Rogue Trader (1999)

The next picture on the list is the crime drama “Rogue Trader”. The movie is interesting because it is based on real events, described in the book by Nick Lisson “Rogue Trader: How I Brought Down Barings Bank and Shook the Financial World “. The book tells a story of a bank clerk, who caused one of the largest banks huge losses, resulting in bankruptcy.

The Big Short (2015)

A film that helps to understand the causes of the 2008 mortgage crisis. The film tells the story of how several analysts were able to predict the crisis and played on the decline, earning a fortune.

Boiler Room (2000)

The next movie isn’t about stock market, but is must-watch for everyone who is interested in trading. The movie tells the story of a young man who runs an underground casino and then joins a broker company. However, greediness and thirst for big money eventually play a cruel joke on him.

The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)

This movie will help you to get motivated, because the main character shows that it is possible to go from a poor trader to a successful broker.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The next movie that got into our TOP 10 is Wolf of Wall Street. It mostly touches upon the topic of stock market fraud. The movie is based on real events and clearly shows that everything in the end has to be paid for.

The Wizard of Lies (2017)

The next movie is ” The Wizard of Lies” This is a biographic film about the biggest financial fraud of the XXI century, in which the businessman Bernard Madoff was able to get rich, at the expense of his multimillion-dollar company, which in fact turned out to be – a financial pyramid.

Too Big to Fail (2011)

The film tells the story of the events that caused the financial collapse, which turned into a crisis in 2008. This picture is interesting because the story unfolds around the actions of the Minister of Finance, who tries to resolve the financial disaster.

Margin Call (2011)

This film takes place in a 24-hour period in which the bank’s employees, prototyped are trying to find a way out of the crisis situation and prevent bankruptcy.