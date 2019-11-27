The Best Movies 2019: The Highlights of the Year

The year is almost done, so it seems a perfect time to make a list of the best films of the year. These are not only blockbusters worth watching, but also unknown arthouse films and festival favorites should be mentioned here.

Parasite

The thriller by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho (“Memories of Murder”) won the Golden Palm this year at the Cannnes Film Festival and was the first film from South Korea to receive this award. “Parasite” is a satire on our consumption-oriented society, which favors a two-tier system. The film is staged grandiose, traversed by black humor and stimulates to memory.

The young Ki-woo, who comes from a poor family, manages to get a job as a tutor at the well-heeled Park family. From now on, he works to smuggle the other members of his family into the Park House as a labor force to help them live a better life. But an unexpected chain of events puts the dream of a prosperous life in jeopardy.

Midsommar

A couple (Florence Pugh and Jack Reynor) travel to Sweden to attend the legendary Midsummer Festival of a rural community. What begins as an idyllic retreat quickly evolves into an increasingly fierce and bizarre contest with a pagan cult.

The second film by Ari Aster, who after his ingenious first work “Hereditary” again explores the possibilities of the horror genre. With “Midsommar” Aster creates an oppressive, magnificently filmed and emotionally perverse shocker, in which it quickly becomes clear that not religious cult, but the toxic relationship of the protagonists is the actual theme and the real horror of the film.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino returns to the cinemas with his ninth (and penultimate) film and once again brings together a fantastic cast: Damian Lewis, Bruce Dern, Dakota Fanning, Timothy Olyphant, Al Pacino, and Luke Perry, who died shortly after filming. The main characters are Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie.

It’s the year 1969. Hollywood is changing and on the verge of losing its innocence. Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) is a self-doubting actor, with his stunt double and friend Cliff Booth (Pitt) at his side. Dalton lives in the villa next to director Roman Polanski , the planet’s hottest filmmaker at the time, and his wife Sharon Tate (Robbie). All of these characters are linked by Charles Manson and his “family” in a bloody and irretrievable way.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” is a declaration of love to the glorious time of Hollywood, but at the same time a loving farewell letter to a time that will never return. The script is once again great, the main actors (Brad Pitt in particular) are at their best, and the finale is truly magical.

The Irishman

The Irishman by Martin Scorsese is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated titles of the year, despite the fact that it is not a cinema title but a Netflix product. The quality of Netflix movies is slowly rising, but “The Irishman” could mean a precedent for the future when, based on its quality, we expect more from streaming TV movies, but let us not overreact.

Let's remind you that in the starring and supporting roles you'll see a star lineup of actors such as Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, Harvey Keitel, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, and Jesse Plemons. In the past, De Niro and Pesci were among the favorite and busy actors of Scorsese's darker work, Keitel starred in the director's early films "Dirty Streets" and "Taxi Driver". Director Martin Scorsese said at a press conference that he and star Robert De Niro had wanted to work together again "since Casino".

John Wick 3

Keanu Reeves slips into his parade role as professional killer John Wick for the third time. Part 3 immediately follows the events of its predecessor and leaves neither the protagonist nor the audience a minute to breathe deeply. After John’s disgraced by a murder on the sacred floor of the Continental Hotel, a record bounty has been put on him. Now he has to assert himself against work colleagues from and around the world.

“John Wick 3” is a pure and tough action movie that fans hoped for. Perhaps the best part of the series, which makes the “John Wick” series one of the most successful action franchises of the last 20 years. Part four is already confirmed.

Avengers: Endgame

The blockbuster of the year that you need to know, even if you’re not a fan of comic book adaptations. As expected, “Avengers: Endgame” is breaking all records and is well on the way to becoming if not the most commercially successful movie of all time.

But numbers, numbers. They do not really say anything about the quality of a movie. In the case of “Endgame”, however, that looks a bit different, because the Russo brothers have led the Avengers legend to a gigantic and opulent (supposed) end. Big popcorn, cinema, with lots of action, emotions and a not so small portion of Marvel nostalgia.