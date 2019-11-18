How to Choose the Best Colour from Hair Color Chart

“Hair colour for dark skin,” “hair color chart for Indian skin.” These are frequent searches in the browser of people women who are trying to change their hair colour. However, your skin tone isn’t enough to assist you in picking the right hair colour.

The colour of your eyes, the shades that your manes should reflect, your skin’s undertone as well as how you want your hair to look are some of other factors that come in handy when deciding which colour you should choose from your hair color chart. This post will help you to find out the undertone of your skin, the colours that work best for warm and cool undertones, and what hair colours to choose for your specific skin tone.

How to Find Your Skin’s Undertone.

When it comes to skin undertones, many people don’t know how to identify it. Most people describe it as light, medium, or dark. However, the layers that are found beneath your skin give you a complexion of either cool, neutral, or warm undertone.

People are made to believe that persons with dark skin colour have warm undertones, while those with light skin colour have cool undertones. However, that is not the case. The reality is that all skin complexions have either cool, neutral, or warm tones.

Here are ways you can identify the undertone of your skin. However, you may require another opinion to make the right judgement.

Look At Your Skin.

Go to a well-lit room and examine your room. Try to look at blue/pink or gold/yellow tones. If you see a yellow hue, you have a warm undertone. On the other hand, if you see a pinkish tone, you have a cool undertone. If you can’t tell the hue underneath your skin tone, you are likely to have a neutral undertone.

Check Your Wrists.

Carefully check the hue of your veins. If they look as if they have a purple or blue hue, then you have a cool skin undertone. If they seem green, you have a warm skin undertone. If you cannot tell the colour, you have a neutral undertone.

Examine Your Eyes.

If your eyes have more of gold and brown specks, your undertone is warm, whereas if it is more if blue and green specks, you are cool-undertone.

We will avoid the use of complexion because it is easy to get the perfect colour for every skin tone in the hair color chart. You should pick a colour from the hair color chart that will neutralise your undertone.

For instance, if you have a cool skin undertone, you choose the warm-toned colour of your selected hair colour. If you are neutral, you can go for any tone since both warm-toned and cool-toned are ideal for you.

Choosing Best Hair Colour from the Hair Color Chart.

When choosing the right hair colour, you should choose a colour that complements your natural skin tone, shows off your best features, and rocks your personality. The key factor to consider in choosing the best hair colour is your skin undertone. Already you know how to identify your skin undertone.

When it comes to selecting a specific hair colour from hair color, here are some tips that can help you.

Look at the whole colour range: choosing the right hair colour is not easy, like choosing between black and white as many people think. You are not restricted only to white, black, and brown shades. For instance, in the blonde hair color chart, you can choose from light ash blonde, beige blonde, dirty blonde, platinum blonde, honey blonde, strawberry blonde, silver-blonde, light ash blonde and much more. If you are not sure what to go for, consult from your hair colourist.

Choose your style: you have to make a choice between lowlights or highlights, balayage or ombre, streaks, or full head. That will help you choose the right final colour from the hair color chart.

Pick temp or perm hair colours: if you don’t want to stay with the colour for a long time, then opt for temp colours. However if you want to transform your hair colour for a long time, opt for permanent hair colours.