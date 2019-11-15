You really don’t have to struggle with what to watch right now. Netflix has got the fix for you. In this post, we bring you a few of the best Netflix series to binge-watch right now. What we really love about Netflix is that they have something for everyone, all the time. Read below to find out the best series that you can watch on Netflix when you take that break from casinos en ligne gambling.

Weeds

This Tilted productions series was originally aired between 2005 and 2012. In this series, you will get to see a widow turn to the business of selling weed after her husband dies in order to make a living. As you see a family unit enter a big-time drug business, you will also be introduced to some quite weird characters and storylines.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

This one is a Netflix original, in association with Kevin Baker. The series is a prequel to the cult classic that was released in 1982. As we watched the movie, we found it to be quite intriguing and breathtaking. You will get to see three Gelfings as they struggle and fight the Skeksis which are vulture-like. What makes this one special is the fact that they use puppets and there are great voice actors to complement that.

Orange is the New Black

This Netflix and Jojo Whilden production was released back in 2013. It has run for a total of 7 seasons and now it’s coming to a close. We get to see Piper Chapman as she becomes accountable for her past. Chapman is a criminal who turns PR executive but now, gets thrown into a maximum prison where she obviously does not fit in. As a result, it seems that chaos follows her throughout. You get treated to sex, death, escape attempts, as well as drugs.