4 Ways To Prep Your Lawn For Winter

A clean lawn speaks volumes of the organization and style of a homeowner or a tenant. Moreover, gardens affect the value of a house. If, as a potential home-buyer, you see on one of the new projects by Emaar an unkempt lawn, you’ll probably not buy again.

Alternatively, if you don’t like the lawn in one of the luxury villas for sale in Dubai, you might ask for a reduction in the price of the house.

A tidy lawn during winter is a big deal, one that most people don’t pay much attention to. Dubai real estate agencies have been clamoring for homeowners, whether they are selling or not, keeping a tidy lawn all the time—winter, fall, or spring. Because winter is the season where one does less work with keeping the yard clean, one must prepare the lawn during fall for the harsh conditions of winter.

If the lawn’s winter preparation is done right, it is highly beneficial.

Here are four tips on how to prepare your lawn for winter.

Mow the lawn:

Assigning a final date for mowing is a good thing except that there are some winter grasses, like bluegrass and fescue, that will continue to grow at a slow pace until the ground freezes. Because of this, it is best you mow the grass every 10-14 days until the ground freezes. The height you are cutting should be at the minimum height of the green you are mowing. Doing this ensures that areas that receive snow, there will be a reduction in the incidence of fungus damage.

Aeration:

Aeration helps to open the soil for the proper development of the roots during winter. You can use either coring or slicing style aeration. Aeration should be done when, 1) your soil is compact due to excess traffic, and 2) the thatch from the lawn clippings, and litter exceeds ½ inch in depth.

Fertilization:

Spoon-feed your lawn every forty-five days throughout the growing season. Fertilizer applications have different goals. The amount of nitrogen is higher when you apply the fertilizer during spring. Use fertilizers so that the green will grow fast. Towards the end of spring, close to winter, the fertilizer applied would be rich in potassium. Potassium costly fertilizers help the root grow deep into the ground, therefore healthy for the harsh winter weather.

Remove the leaves:

Aside from children, who play with leaves, nobody likes leaves. Mulching is crucial if you want to keep the grass in your lawn neat during winter. You can remove leaves from your yard either through mulching (redistributing the leaves back into the garden) or raking. Whichever one works for you, ensure you remove excess leaves from your lawn before winter.