An Amazing Time at the Naples International Film Festival!

The Naples International Film Festival is in its eleventh year. It’s a grand celebration of film and filmmakers. The festival is the perfect venue for filmmakers to come together to exchange ideas and celebrate their craft of quality film work. This year’s festival is set to introduce new films and their creators through 60 screenings over four days.

The Event

The 2019 Naples International Film Festival will run from October 24–27 in Naples, Florida and showcase documentaries, narratives, and short films from emerging filmmakers from America and throughout the world. The festival will kick off with an opening night party that will take place on the Cultural Campus. The Silver Screen theater will provide the perfect setting for filmmakers and others in attendance to watch and discuss new films. There will also be a closing night wrap party and a screening of Raiders of the Lost Ark with a live film score performance. Throughout the festival, filmmakers, fans, and other attendees can drop into film events and lectures.

The Place to Be for Filmmakers

NIFF is a great place for filmmakers. The one-of-a-kind experience is made special by the staff of the NIFF, volunteers who show complete dedication to the cause, and the most enthusiastic film community that can be found anywhere. The NIFF cordially invites filmmakers to attend a welcome dinner for filmmakers, the opening night party, and many other activities.

The NIFF is interested in the long-term success of attendees and works to ensure they make the connections they need to make at the festival. The NIFF also stays in touch with alumni to monitor progress and offer help where needed.

Naples Area Accommodations

Naples, Florida is a popular Gulf Coast destination and is frequented by visitors who love the city for its high-end shopping experiences, sophisticated dining, and great beaches. Travelers will find many great hotels near Naples, FL. They range from resort-style hotels like the Hyatt Regency Coconut Point Resort and Spa, spread out across three acres that barely contain the lazy river, multiple waterslides, and pools. The La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham Bonita Springs Naples is a bit more low-key, but still takes cares of its guests and offers free Wi-Fi, an outdoor pool, and complimentary breakfast.

Things to do in Naples

If you will be looking for additional entertainment while attending the Naples International Film Festival, there are so many varied activities at your disposal.

Koreshan State Park

Visitors to this unique park will be transported back to 1893 and experience the settlement established by religious leader Dr. Cyrus R. Teed. The park is located on the Estero River and while there you will be able to explore what life was like on the farm, botanical garden, and nursery of the Koreshans.

Edison-Ford Winter Estates

The winter estates of Henry Ford and Thomas Edison are available for visitors to Southwest Florida to tour. Visitors to the estates can investigate the homes, gardens, and laboratories of these iconic historical figures. There is also a museum on the grounds.

Barefoot Beach Preserve County Park

Lovers of nature will appreciate this 342-acre park that is counted among the last of the southwest coast’s undeveloped barrier islands. You will find a large variety of animal species to observe at the park and it is safe to walk and swim at the beach.