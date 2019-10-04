A Selection of Some of the Best Horror Movies Ever Made

(Image via https://twitter.com/egaler95)

Some movie watchers can’t hack the genre but most of us enjoy the thrill and suspense of a horror movie, don’t we? Not only do horror movies have the ability to shock and essentially scare the living daylights out of us, but the genre also gives us the edge-of-the-seat, eery feeling many others simply can’t.

Horror films certainly aren’t for everyone, though, and you have to be in the right mood for them. They’re an acquired taste but once you get the bug, you’re craving more in an attempt to either find the ultimate scary movie out there or watch your nearest and dearest shudder hilariously.

There have been countless classics over the years, but it’s hard to nail down that number one creation which we can all agree on. So, without further ado, here’s a look at some of the best horror movies ever made. We’ll leave it up to you to decide which one is the best.

Alien

Ridley Scott’s Alien took off all right, especially with science-fiction becoming more and more prominent in Hollywood. Following a commercial spaceship who eventually runs into danger, Alien is just about as exceptional as it gets. Special nod of appreciation to Sigourney Weaver, who was excellent in this movie.

Nosferatu

Dracula is a vampire familiar with virtually everyone, but it was Nosferatu who was the original vampire on the movie scene. Released in 1922, this cult classic was a silent film from Germany and was an adaption of Bram Stocker’s Dracula. Telling the story of a real estate agent on the hunt for new business, the movie really gets going once the businessman in question meets a man for a potential business opportunity. The man he meets turns out to be an incredibly strange individual. Graf Orlok, played by Max Schreck, was praised for his performance in this classic. If you haven’t seen Nosferatu, then you really to.

The Exorcist

Seeing a child in danger is never nice, especially a young girl who has been possessed by an ancient and evil spirit. Two priests are eventually sent to try and save the girl from the horrific ordeal, resulting in the movie really going up a notch or two further. It comes as no surprise to see the movie being nominated for several Oscars. A truly iconic horror film, it’s the sort of watch which requires a lighter activity afterwards. Maybe it’s a game of Mario Kart, a read of a book, a play on some jackpot machines or some form of exercise, but this powerfully scary creation is perfectly put together and really does create a dark, foreboding feeling which is present from start to finish. Definitely give it a watch, but be prepared to be scared.

The Shining

Stephen King’s novel almost served as the trailer to this classic movie which is considered to be the best horror film by many. Released in 1980, Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation is the story of a writer who ends up taking a job as a caretaker in what turns out to be a hotel full of dark secrets. Starring Jack Nicholson, The Shining is a perfect horror movie in every way.

Psycho



(Image via https://twitter.com/manuthebest58)

This one just had to be in there, didn’t it? One of the most influential directors of the horror genre, Alfred Hitchcock’s cult classic delivered everything that you’d expect from a Hitchcock masterpiece and is hailed by many as the movie which changed the horror game. With a man, Norman Bates, running a motel alongside his nightmare of a mother, things take a turn for the worst.