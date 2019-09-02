The Top Baseball Films

Baseball is an old sport. It features a batting and fielding team. A pitcher from the fielding team throws the ball and a player from the batting team hits it with their bat. Baseball fans can wager on their favorite teams in Betway88 casino. Many baseball films have been produced since 1915. They feature comedy, heroes, tragedy, and villains. Here are seven top baseball films to look out for.

1. The Natural

Many people associate classical history with mythic heroes. The Natural has a mythological hero from ancient Greece. Robert Redford acts as Roy Hobbs, a talented baseball player who ends his baseball career at a tender age. Roy returns to the field after 16 years. He aims at competing on major league baseball. Roy has a mythic bat made of timber. He calls it the Wonderboy. The Natural has beautiful shots.

2. The Bad News Bears

Walter Matthau plays as an ex-minor leaguer who trains misfit baseball players. He likes taking beer to pass time. After a short while, Walter’s trainees start binge drinking and they start cussing. The film teaches us to maintain self-respect when we face challenges in life. You should enjoy playing a competitive baseball game.

3. Major League

The Cleveland Indians’ owner passes on and his window manages the team. She hates most of her players and starts planning on how she will make the team lose fans. The widow is determined to move to Miami. Cleveland Indians lacks skilled players. Even so, they teamed up to improve their league standing and spite their team’s new owner. Major League is an enjoyable comedy film. You can watch it as you bet in a Betway88 casino to make a profit.

4. Eight Men Out

Eight Men Out is a great chronicle of the original baseball sin. Eight players from Chicago White Sox conspired to sell the World Series to swindle Chicago gamblers money. The scandal tarnishes the reputation of legendary baseball players such as Joe Jackson. It adversely affected sports in the U.S.

5. Moneyball

Moneyball is a great baseball statistics film. Billy bean, Oakland A’s manager applies statistics to scout for talented players. He competes with rich clubs such as the Yankees. Billy built a team that comprised of underrated baseball players who other clubs weren’t interested in signing. He appoints Jonah Hill as the head of the statisticians.

6. The Sandlot

The Sandlot is a great baseball film. It is suitable for young baseball fans who want to hone their batting and pitching skills. Also, the film has several comic scenes. It features close childhood friends who love playing and watching baseball games.

7. Pride of the Yankees

Iron Horse is a legendary baseball player. He battled a terminal illness for long. The legendary player competed with Gary Cooper and Lou Gehrig. Despite being a teenager, Gehrig plays competitive games with Cooper.

Baseball films are some of the best movies ever produced in history. The Sandlot, The Natural and Bull Durham are thrilling films which many baseball fans enjoy. You can watch them on your phone or tablet. Baseball influences many American sports fans. Some people feel motivated when they watch baseball games. Betway allows you to place a stake on a certain pitcher.