Pink Wall Review:
Their relationship should have never been. Six scenes. Six years. Six moments that shaped the relationship of Jenna and Leon. Pink Wall examines what defines us, the pressures of gender expectations, and our perpetual struggle between life and ambition.
Trailer
- Acting - 7/107/10
- Cinematography - 6/106/10
- Plot/Screenplay - 5/105/10
- Setting/Theme - 5/105/10
5.8/10
"Pink Wall": Fine Performances obscured by Sloppy Script
Tatiana Maslany and Jay Duplass each do a lot of ad-libbing here, and they’re both damn good at it.