2019: Novelties For Gamblers

2018 has been full of incredible games. God of War, Far Cry 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, and Spider-Man have already come out and have shown that the games world isn’t slowing down. All of the major game conferences have already taken place this year, and you can easily draw some conclusions about what game developers have shown and decide on the 2019 favorites.

5 Best Gaming Novelties

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is an action-adventure game created under the guidance of Hidetaka Miyazaki, a popular game developer. The game takes place in Japan in the Sengoku period. The gamer will play for Sekiro armed with a sword and a rope. The game is very similar to Bloodborne, one of the FromSoftware previous games which also contains a gloomy world, grotesque enemies, and battles where you are required to attack more than to defend.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world first-person RPG game in which events take place in the futuristic Knight City. The player will have to overcome the primary and additional missions and improve the character’s skills. All of these will affect the hero and the game as a whole.

CD Projekt RED game developer is a Polish studio that has gained its fame due to the successful Witcher games trilogy. Lots of critics and fans call the third part of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt series one of the best games of recent years. It is distinguished by incredible gameplay, a detailed world, non-trivial quests, and an unusual storyline; that’s exactly what Cyberpunk 2077 fans are waiting for. They require a lot: the character editor, first-person view, cool graphics, and the ability to climb any point on the map.

Star Citizen

Star Citizen is a space simulator genre for PC and is currently developed by Cloud Imperium Games Corporation founded by Chris Roberts in 2011.

Humanity went into deep space populating lots of planets within the known galaxy. As new regions were explored, other races were met, some of which managed to establish trade and diplomatic relations (Xi’an), while others ended up with fighting clashes only (Vanduul). Most of humanity is united under the United Earth Empire flag which at the time of the game start is on the verge of disintegration.

Serious Sam 4: Planet Badass

For the first time, Serious Sam put his huge gun on the world in 2001. Since then, the game had been republished three times, as well as there were lots of game supplements created. The game has impressed a great number of players from all around the world immediately with the classic first-person humorous shooter and, obviously, the plot. Well, there is everything that gamers need to immerse into a fantastic atmosphere.

Dying Light 2

At this time, the creators of the game decided to move away from their previous gaming formula and added to the game a lot of different options for interacting with local factions. You can build your reputation, negotiate with organizations, and carry out their tasks. Every decision you make will affect the situation in the open game world. The developers promise incredible freedom of action. You can take the quest, you can choose which side your actions should satisfy or you can completely abandon the task which will also affect the game world.

Choose one of the games to play and enjoy it in full! The years ahead will bring much more thrilling games and experiences.