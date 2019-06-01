Wade in the Water: So you think YOUR relationship is weird?

John Smistad Leave a comment

Video Review

 

The new dark semi-comic domestic drama “Wade in the Water” practically defies description.

Trailer:

Sure, our man never gives his name. He works from home. His neighbours are all idiots. He doesn’t really “do” friends. But all that changes when a mis-delivered package arrives in his post office box bearing a horrifying secret –one that will set him on a collision course with a predator, the man’s disillusioned daughter, and his own dark past.

Comment with Facebook
Wade in the Water: So you think YOUR relationship is weird?
  • 8/10
    Acting - 8/10
  • 7/10
    Cinematography - 7/10
  • 9/10
    Plot/Screenplay - 9/10
  • 8/10
    Setting/Theme - 8/10
8/10

Wade in the Water: So you think YOUR relationship is weird?

These two lost souls are caught in the current of a tense and tenuous bond that can not continue. And we as an audience are the benefactors of watching this most dubious pair navigate through unspeakably troubled waters.

About John Smistad

I am a voracious writer of Movie Reviews. Check 'em out at my Blog, "The Quick Flick Critic", @: http://thequickflickcritic.blogspot.com/  Thanks guys! John

View all posts by John Smistad

You may like these posts