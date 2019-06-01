Video Review
The new dark semi-comic domestic drama “Wade in the Water” practically defies description.
Trailer:
Sure, our man never gives his name. He works from home. His neighbours are all idiots. He doesn’t really “do” friends. But all that changes when a mis-delivered package arrives in his post office box bearing a horrifying secret –one that will set him on a collision course with a predator, the man’s disillusioned daughter, and his own dark past.
Wade in the Water: So you think YOUR relationship is weird?
- Acting - 8/108/10
- Cinematography - 7/107/10
- Plot/Screenplay - 9/109/10
- Setting/Theme - 8/108/10
These two lost souls are caught in the current of a tense and tenuous bond that can not continue. And we as an audience are the benefactors of watching this most dubious pair navigate through unspeakably troubled waters.