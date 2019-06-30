Celebrities and Slot Machines: The Hollywood Stars Who Enjoy Slot Games Just as Much as You

When it comes to casinos, it isn’t just everyday folks who get a kick out of playing slot machines. There are a number of high-profile celebs and sports stars who also enjoy reveling in the fun too. These celebs have been known to enjoy slot games at the Casino and a number of them seem to have Lady Luck on their side. Some casinos even offer celebrities the choice of a private gaming experiences and thus they can enjoy their gambling fun without being bombarded by paparazzi. Others of course gamble in the open, keen to show off their lucky streaks.

So, let’s take a look at some of the top celebs who enjoy some casino fun. We’ve got a bombshell, a superhero, a tough guy, and a famous producer.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson is far more than just a beach babe and is known to be an avid player of poker machines and slot machines. What’s more, is that she has even played on a machine that features her very own picture. Imagine winning on a slot machine and then being applauded by your own smiling face!There is even a Bay Watch themed slot game for avid fans of the classic show. In fact, it’s said that Hollywood actually make millions on slot machine games, with Madonna earning 10 million dollars for her latest deal! And if a Bay Watch slot game isn’t your thing, there is really a game out there for everyone. There are Slot Machine’s featuring everything from Game of Thrones, to Lady Gaga.

Ben Affleck

When it comes to casinos, free slots, and particularly Blackjack, Ben Affleck is seriously in the know. He has been known to participate in a number of high-stake tournaments when it comes to Blackjack, so this is about a bit more than only luck. The game is all about strategy and great planning and at one particular tournament he is said to have won 145 000 dollars. What’s even cooler is that it is alleged that he gave all this money to the casino staff who probably needed the cash a lot more than he did! Batman certainly saved the day on this particular occasion.

David Gest

The late David Gest, better known to some as Liza Minnelli’s husband, was notorious for his love for slot machines. Sadly, he seemed to love them a bit too much and it is rumoured that he spent as much as 10 000 dollars on his slot machine habit. While slot machine games can be loads of fun, it is of course important to play within your means and gamble responsibly. For David Gest, this love of slot machines took a tragic turn and he was said to have engaged in some pretty destructive behaviour in his final years.

Bruce Willis

When he isn’t being totally cool in films like Die Hard, Bruce Willis enjoys reveling in the casinos of the world and has a serious love for gambling. Sometimes luck is really on his side, but on one particular night at the Palms it’s said he lost 100 000 dollars at a table! Luckily with a bank balance of millions, this didn’t put him out too much and we’re sure he made it all back in no time. When celebs gamble at the Palms they often frequent the ‘Mint’ Lounge. This is a high-limit space and offers games like roulette and blackjack.