If you have a passion for gambling and playing online games, then chances are you are a fan of all gambling, poker and casino-related movies. When Hollywood and the fast-paced excitement of betting and gambling come together, we have an action adventure made in heaven.

The only thing that almost exciting than a real gambling is watching other people gamble. And if you can’t participate in an online poker tournament or just play in a nice casino game, what better way to do it than to sit back, relax and enjoy a movie. The same excitement and action can be experienced from the comfort of your own couch by getting entertained by some of the best gambling movies ever made.

We have selected two of the most classic gambling movies ever made to help you make your choice.

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels

This 1998 British film is a classic that has stood the test of time and remained one of the most popular and favoured films to date (even ranked at 11th place in IMDb’s list). Jason Flemyng, Dexter Fletcher, Nick Moran, Jason Statham, Steven Mackintosh, Sting and Vinnie Jones are the stars in this classic film containing the perfect combination of comedy and gambling action.

Written and directed by Guy Ritchie, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels follows a thrilling adventure beginning when our main character gambles a £500,000 loss to one of the most powerful thugs in town. As the adventure unfolds, a great heist is planned in order to make back the money that is owed to the gangsters.

Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels is one of those classic films that die-hard movie fans watch over and over again. The film is so popular and has been watched so many times that fans use the word ‘addictive’ to describe the film.

One of the most exciting and impressive aspects of the film is the screenplay and the script itself. The dialogue is fast, quick-paced and seamlessly smooth which creates an extraordinary and captivating experience.

This gambling movie is sure to draw you in and provide you with some of the same excitement and action you would experience at a gambling platform.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Based on the cult-classic book by Hunter S. Thompson; this massively popular 1998 film starring Johnny Depp and Benicio Del Toro is guaranteed to take you on a wild, crazy and sometimes outright strange journey.

If you enjoy gambling, then you will probably enjoy this film. In fact, you will likely enjoy this film regardless of whether or not you enjoy gambling! Join our two main characters as they fill their convertible with all sorts of known and unknown drugs and proceed to go on a wild and crazy ride through the Nevada desert where they find their way to those famous Las Vegas casinos.

The colours, landscapes and patterns used in the film create a psychedelic effect and are a feast for the eyes. This is certainly a unique film that may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it has still managed to generate a massive fan base and following.

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas is one of those classic films that you have either seen at least once in your life or many, many times! There is no real plot in this film as we follow our main characters as they go from one crazy experience to the next.

There are loads more fantastic gambling movies waiting to be watched.