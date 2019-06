I’m stunned by the amount of information that I’ve learned from film. My now innate vocabulary makes my spellcheck seem superflous, I know how to tie 3 forms of knots to restrains someone, and I’m pretty sure I could MacGuyver my way out of 3 out of 10 escape rooms alone. Below you’ll find a handy infographic that neatly organizes 27 useful lessons from 27 films.









Provided by

Halfords

Autocentre