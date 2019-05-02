Ultimate Guide To Finding All The Hidden Content on Netflix

At first glance, Netflix seems to have it all. Drama, romantic comedies, all the hit TV shows and the best blockbuster movies.
But did you know that you can unlock hundreds of extra TV shows and movies without paying a higher subscription fee? All you need is a high-quality VPN.
Below, we’ll give you the run-down on what content you can watch where. So you will soon be on your way to hosting the ultimate Netflix marathon.
Why Are There Different Netflix Catalogues?
Nothing is ever equal, and so you’ll find that every different country has their own Netflix catalogue. Whenever you open up a stream, Netflix checks your IP address to determine your location. And here’s the kicker: the content Netflix has changes from country to country due to copyright laws.
So you can only watch content that Netflix has the right to distribute in the country your IP address comes from. And this is where a VPN comes in: it will mask your IP address and makes it look like you’re connecting from another country (to have a certain country IP address, you’ll need to connect to a server in that country).
As a rule of thumb, those are the countries with the richest Netflix catalogues: Japan, Canada and the US. If you’re looking for a certain show and movie and can’t find it, start by searching those catalogues.
Here's the Rundown
TV Shows
- Agents of SHIELD: connect to a server in the US
- American Horror Story: Connect to a server in Japan
- Atlanta: Connect to a server in Japan
- Black Books: connect to a server in Australia
- Black Mirror Season 6: connect to a server in Israel
- Call the Midwife: connect to a server in the UK
- Charmed: connect to a server in the US
- Criminal Minds: connect to a server in the US or Argentina
- Dexter: connect to a server in the US
- Dr Who: connect to a server in the UK or Greece
- Elementary: connect to a server in France
- Fresh Meat: connect to a server in Spain
- Grey’s Anatomy: connect to a server in the US, Canada, or Argentina
- Hannibal: connect to a server in the UK
- House, MD: connect to a server in Greece
- How I Met Your Mother: Connect to a server in Israel
- Lie to Me: connect to a server in Sweden
- Lost: Connect to a server in Japan
- Misfits: connect to a server in Greece
- Modern Family: connect to a server in France, Germany, the Netherlands, or Greece
- NCIS: connect to a server in the US
- Parenthood: connect to a server in the US
- Parks and Recreation: connect to a server in the US
- Prison Break: connect to a server in the UK or Canada
- Shameless US: connect to a server in Australia or Canada
- Shtisel: Connect to a server in Israel or US
- Star Trek: Discovery: connect to a server in the UK, Australia or Japan
- Supernatural: connect to a server in the US or Japan
- The Big Bang Theory: connect to a server in the UK or Greece
- The Blacklist: To watch season 6 connect to a server in Israel, India, Australia or Poland.
- The Louis Theroux collection: connect to a server in the UK
- The Mindy Project: connect to a server in Canada
- The Office US: connect to a server in the US or Canada
- The Twilight Zone: connect to a server in the US
- The Walking Dead: connect to a server in the US
- This is Us: connect to a server in Canada
- Twin Peaks: connect to a server in the US
- Wentworth: Connect to a server in Canada
- White Collar: connect to a server in the UK
Movies
- Captain America: The Winter Soldier: connect to a server in Greece
- Deadpool: connect to a server in Germany
- Finding Nemo: connect to a server in Greece or Hong Kong
- Forrest Gump: connect to a server in France
- Harry Potter (all): connect to a server in Australia or Canada
- Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring: connect to a server in the UK
- Lord of the Rings: connect to a server in the UK or France
- Pitch Perfect: connect to a server in Australia
- Saving Private Ryan: connect to a server in Belgium
- Shaun of the Dead: connect to a server in Belgium or France
- Shawshank Redemption: connect to a server in Canada or France
- Star Wars Episode IV: connect to a server in Argentina
- Star Wars: the Force Awakens: connect to a server in Argentina
- The Avengers: connect to a server in Argentina, Brazil, or Hong Kong
- The Dark Knight: connect to a server in Australia
- The Fault in Our Stars: connect to a server in Spain
- The Godfather I and II: connect to a server in Germany, Poland, or Argentina
- The Hangover: connect to a server in Canada
- The Help: connect to a server in Argentina or Brazil
- The Hobbit: connect to a server in the UK
- The Hunger Games (all): connect to a server in Australia
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower: connect to a server in Spain
- Thor: The Dark World: connect to a server in Argentina
- Thor: connect to a server in Argentina
- Toy Story: connect to a server in Argentina
- Up: connect to a server in Argentina