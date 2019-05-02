Ultimate Guide To Finding All The Hidden Content on Netflix

At first glance, Netflix seems to have it all. Drama, romantic comedies, all the hit TV shows and the best blockbuster movies.

But did you know that you can unlock hundreds of extra TV shows and movies without paying a higher subscription fee? All you need is a high-quality VPN.

Below, we’ll give you the run-down on what content you can watch where. So you will soon be on your way to hosting the ultimate Netflix marathon.

Why Are There Different Netflix Catalogues?

Nothing is ever equal, and so you’ll find that every different country has their own Netflix catalogue. Whenever you open up a stream, Netflix checks your IP address to determine your location. And here’s the kicker: the content Netflix has changes from country to country due to copyright laws.

So you can only watch content that Netflix has the right to distribute in the country your IP address comes from. And this is where a VPN comes in: it will mask your IP address and makes it look like you’re connecting from another country (to have a certain country IP address, you’ll need to connect to a server in that country).

As a rule of thumb, those are the countries with the richest Netflix catalogues: Japan, Canada and the US. If you’re looking for a certain show and movie and can’t find it, start by searching those catalogues.

Here’s the Rundown Netflix Shows And Movies On Netflix

TV Shows

Agents of SHIELD: connect to a server in the US

American Horror Story: Connect to a server in Japan

Atlanta: Connect to a server in Japan

Black Books: connect to a server in Australia

Black Mirror Season 6: connect to a server in Israel

Call the Midwife: connect to a server in the UK

Charmed: connect to a server in the US

Criminal Minds: connect to a server in the US or Argentina

Dexter: connect to a server in the US

Dr Who: connect to a server in the UK or Greece

Elementary: connect to a server in France

Fresh Meat: connect to a server in Spain

Grey’s Anatomy: connect to a server in the US, Canada, or Argentina

Hannibal: connect to a server in the UK

House, MD: connect to a server in Greece

How I Met Your Mother: Connect to a server in Israel

Lie to Me: connect to a server in Sweden

Lost: Connect to a server in Japan

Misfits: connect to a server in Greece

Modern Family: connect to a server in France, Germany, the Netherlands, or Greece

NCIS: connect to a server in the US

Parenthood: connect to a server in the US

Parks and Recreation: connect to a server in the US

Prison Break: connect to a server in the UK or Canada

Shameless US: connect to a server in Australia or Canada

Shtisel: Connect to a server in Israel or US

Star Trek: Discovery: connect to a server in the UK, Australia or Japan

Supernatural: connect to a server in the US or Japan

The Big Bang Theory: connect to a server in the UK or Greece

The Blacklist: To watch season 6 connect to a server in Israel, India, Australia or Poland.

The Louis Theroux collection: connect to a server in the UK

The Mindy Project: connect to a server in Canada

The Office US: connect to a server in the US or Canada

The Twilight Zone: connect to a server in the US

The Walking Dead: connect to a server in the US

This is Us: connect to a server in Canada

Twin Peaks: connect to a server in the US

Wentworth: Connect to a server in Canada

White Collar: connect to a server in the UK

Movies