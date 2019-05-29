Toy Story 4 tickets now on sale

You can now buy your tickets for the final final (for real this time) final entry in the Toy Story Franchise according to Disney. Oh, and they shared this new featurette for the film too:

Tickets are on sale now for Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4,” which opens in U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019. Watch Woody in this new clip as he introduces Forky to everyone in Bonnie’s room for the first time. Woody (voice of Tom Hanks) has always been confident about his place in the world, and that his priority is taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie. So, when Bonnie’s beloved new craft-project-turned-toy, Forky (voice of Tony Hale), declares himself as “trash” and not a toy, Woody takes it upon himself to show Forky why he should embrace being a toy. But when Bonnie takes the whole gang on her family’s road trip excursion, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep (voice of Annie Potts). After years of being on her own, Bo’s adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. As Woody and Bo realize they’re worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, they soon come to find that’s the least of their worries. Directed by Josh Cooley (“Riley’s First Date?”), and produced by Mark Nielsen (associate producer “Inside Out”) and Jonas Rivera (“Inside Out,” “Up”), Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story 4” ventures to U.S. theaters on June 21, 2019.

We didn’t actually test this out nor did we hear reports of Fandango waiting queues but rest assured this movie will bully the box office like Thanos did the Hulk.