The ultimate film pub crawl

There are a number of pubs that feature in film and TV shows, many of which you can pay a visit to here in the UK. Here, Flogas, who supply LPG gas cylinders, bottles and tanks to pubs across the UK, offer an online tour.

Somoan Joe’s (The Royal Oak)

Film: Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels

Rory Breaker famously caused chaos at Somoan Joe’s when another punter asked for the TV volume to be lowered in Lock, Stock & Two Smoking Barrels. Watching the big game won’t be as tense at The Royal Oak which Somoan Joe’s was based on though, as the establishment is found in the middle of East End’s Columbia Road flower market and is the place to find so much high-quality food.

Address: 73 Columbia Road, London, E2 7RG

Millthorpe Working Men’s Club (Shiregreen Working Men’s Club)

Film: The Full Monty

The famous scantily-clad unemployed men of The Full Monty chose the Millthorpe Working Men’s Club as their venue of choice. While you won’t recognise the exterior of the club — this part of the film was shot elsewhere — it was inside Shiregreen Working Men’s Club where the stripping routine was recorded.

Address: 136 Shiregreen Lane, Sheffield, S5 6AD

The Horse & Groom (The Beehive)

Film: The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy

Fancy finding out your best friend is an alien. Well, that’s what happened to Arthur while sitting inside The Horse & Groom in The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.

Back on planet Earth, The Horse & Groom is known as The Beehive and is in Buntingford. There, you can enjoy a drink without worrying that Earth is about to be destroyed because of a hyperspace express route.

Address: Buntingford, SG9 0DX

The Black Prince

Film: Kingsman: The Secret Service

At The Black Prince, a group of yobs were treated to a lesson in respect by super-spy Galahad in Kingsman: The Secret Service. There will very likely be a lot less trouble caused at the actual Black Prince in Kennington, though it still makes sense to be respectful to the staff and fellow punters — manners maketh the man, after all.

Address: 6 Black Prince Road, Kennington, London, SE11 6HS

The World’s End (The Gardener’s Arms)

Film: The World’s End

The end of the Golden Mile pub crawl culminates at The World’s End pub in the aptly named film The World’s End. You needn’t worry about the impending apocalypse when at The Gardener’s Arms in Letchworth Garden City, which was used as The World’s End in the comedy. Instead, you can look forward to a delicious carvery and as much ice cream as you can eat.

Address: Wilbury Hills Road, Letchworth Garden City, SG6 4LG

The Vic & Comet (real name: The Victoria Comet)

Film: Get Carter

Jack Carter headed to The Vic & Comet for a pint during the events of Get Carter. For a long time it was an O’Neill’s bar in Newcastle in real life. The establishment used to film scenes for Get Carter based at The Vic & Comet and is now known by the similarly titled The Victoria Comet. Be on the lookout for a variety of nods to the memorable revenge movie throughout the pub.

Address: 38 Neville Street, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE1 5DF

The Drowning Trout (real name: Zeitgeist @ The Jolly Gardeners)

Film: Snatch

Bullet Tooth Tony was at The Drowning Trout when threatened by replica firearms in Snatch. In reality, this pub is known as Zeitgeist at the Jolly Gardeners in Lambeth, South London, which is a Victorian bar with plenty of space and is the place to enjoy a selection of continental beers while watching live football games.

Address: 49-51 Black Prince Road, Lambeth, London, SE11 6AB

