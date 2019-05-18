Lords of Chaos Trailer is righteously disturbing

Lords of Chaos is not a new film but it is a film I just recently discovered. Lords of Chaos follows a band as they try to gain attention by burning down churches and desecrating graves.

Lords of Chaos was able to creep me out just in a trailer. I think I have pretty thick skin and I’m pretty sure I don’t get creeped out all that easily. I think the acting that was shown seemed pretty good. I think the intent to come off as a group of guys feeling themselves just a bit too much was well delivered. I felt that the characters were relatable and that’s makes the whole thing disturbing. Lots of us wanted to be in a band and wondered what lengths we would go to in order to be successful.

It’s so easy for some to get lost in their dreams. What do you think of this trailer? Do you feel the same way? Just think about it… this could be us…