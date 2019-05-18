Lords of Chaos Trailer is righteously disturbing

Lords of Chaos is not a new film but it is a film I just recently discovered. Lords of Chaos follows a band as they try to gain attention by burning down churches and desecrating graves.
Lords of Chaos was able to creep me out just in a trailer. I think I have pretty thick skin and I’m pretty sure I don’t get creeped out all that easily. I think the acting that was shown seemed pretty good. I think the intent to come off as a group of guys feeling themselves just a bit too much was well delivered. I felt that the characters were relatable and that’s makes the whole thing disturbing. Lots of us wanted to be in a band and wondered what lengths we would go to in order to be successful.
It’s so easy for some to get lost in their dreams. What do you think of this trailer? Do you feel the same way? Just think about it… this could be us…
Director: Jonas Åkerlund
Writers: Dennis Magnusson (screenplay by), Jonas Åkerlund (screenplay by)
Producer: Erik H. Gordon
Stars: Rory Culkin, Emory Cohen, Sky Ferreira, Jack Kilmer, Valter Skarsgård
Inspired by a true story, Lords Of Chaos made its debut at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival before going on to impress audiences at Fantastic Fest, Beyond Fest, Fantasia Festival, and more…
Oslo, 1987: Seventeen-year-old Euronymous (Rory Culkin) is determined to escape his idyllic Scandinavian hometown and create “true Norwegian black metal” with his band, MAYHEM. He’s joined by equally fanatical youths – Dead (Jack Kilmer) and Varg (Emory Cohen). Believing that they’re on the cusp of a musical revolution, the group gets even darker, driven by the black metal dogma to spread evil.They begin burning down churches throughout the countryside and stealing tombstones for their record store. But when the press catches up with them and Euronymous takes more credit than he’s earned for the group’s violent acts, Varg, fresh out of jail, arranges a dark encounter to settle the score and ultimately determine who the darkest black metal musician is…