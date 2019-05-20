“A Violent Separation”: Family Dysfunction most Extreme

In a quiet midwestern town, a deputy named Norman Young is faced with an impossible decision; arrest his older brother Ray for murder or help him cover it up. Norman chooses family. As the ensuing investigation withers, neither of the brothers are prepared for the weight of their guilt or how that guilt will strain their loyalty to each other when apassionate romance blossoms between Norman and the victim’s younger sister, Frances. Family bonds are tested as impossible choices must be made to protect the ones they love.