Still Got Questions About “Us”? This Breakdown and Analysis Will Help

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette Leave a comment

Have you seen Jordan Peele’s Us movie and still come away with questions? Surely after watching the movie, most people walked away with a number of questions either about the messages the movie was trying to convey or the film itself. In this video, you’re going to get an entire breakdown of the movie covering the ending, the twists, themes, and the implications that follow. In addition to that, I’ll cover the top 5 most frequent questions I’ve seen about Us including “What’s the deal with Jason?”. Whether you enjoyed Us or not, after watching this video, I believe you’ll at least walk away with viewing the film very differently. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Us Explained (Breakdown and Anlysis)

 

Genre: Thriller, Horror
Director: Jordan Peele
Writer: Jordan Peele
Cast: Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon

Us is now theaters.  Be sure to follow E-Man’s Movie Reviews on Facebook, Subscribe on YouTube, or follow me on Twitter/IG @EmansReviews for even more movie news and reviews!

Comment with Facebook

About Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

Emmanuel is a Chicago film critic who founded Eman's Movie Reviews. He freelances as a writer and video content creator for sites such as MovieTickets.com. Be sure to join the other 33K+ fans on his Facebook Fan Page for even more movie opinions and fun. Feel free to contact him with any professional inquiries: [email protected]

View all posts by Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

You may like these posts