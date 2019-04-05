Here’s the Shazam Post Credit Scenes Explained

Emmanuel "E-Man" Noisette

If you’ve seen Shazam! then you probably have some questions about the post credit scenes. Well, I’m here to help.  If you were were wondering just who is Mr Mind, then this is the video for you. Not only will I explain the Shazam! post credit scenes but I’ll also let you know what they could mean for Shazam! 2 or future sequels.

SHAZAM Post Credit Scene Explained

Genre:  Action, Adventure, Fantasy
Director: David F. Sandberg
Writers: Henry Gayden
Stars: Zachary Levi, Djimon Hounsou, Mark Strong

