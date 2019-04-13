Guide to play Online Slots

With so many slots and rules available, it can be intimidating for new players to grasp online slots at sites such as 666casino.com. From online casino terms like wagering, paylines and various symbols to every type of online slot, we’ll be going through all of the things you need to know to play online slots with ease. Our basic beginners’ guide will help you choose the right slot game for you and will help you have the best online gaming experience possible.

Spinning Reels

What are reels? Reels are the part of online slots which the symbols appear. When you hit spin, the reels will spin to hopefully reveal a winning combination. On a 3-reel slot, you typically have to match 3 symbols for a win. The majority of online slots have 5 reels and some even offer multi-reels so you have multiple chances of getting a winning combination.

Paylines

Paylines are basically all of the different ways which you can make a winning combination. Online slots tend to have either 20 or 25 paylines, whereas the classic online fruit slots tend to have just one payline. As a slot newbie, we suggest giving one of the classic fruity slots a try first. The number of paylines varies from slot to slot. There’s also 243 ways to win slots where players will form winning combinations by landing identical symbols on adjacent reels.

Scatter symbols

Most online slots include scatter symbols. Scatter symbols are symbols that cannot be replaced by the wild symbol if it appears on a particular payline. Landing 3 scatters, for example, will offer you a cash prize and may enter you into one of the bonus features or award free spins.

Wild symbols

Wild symbols are found in most online slots. Wild symbols can stand in or replace all paying symbols apart from bonus symbols. Wilds are usually a vital part of the game and landing a great winning combination can lead to fantastic cash rewards.

How to place your bets

Setting your bets is simple. You start an online slot game by deciding on the amount of money you want to play with. Firstly, you need to choose your ‘coin size’. This is usually 1 – 10 coins per payline. There’s also a ‘minimum’ and ‘maximum’ betting limit that can be used with every spin. You can place bets for any amount between the two limits.

Autoplay

Once you have decided on how much you want to bet with, you need to decide if you want to play manually by hitting ‘spin’ yourself, or whether you want to use the ‘autoplay’ option. If you choose autoplay, the reels will spin themselves. You can decide on the number of spins you want to play within the autoplay option.

Play a variety of online slots

Once you have understood the basics of how to play online slots it becomes very easy. Online slots are so much fun, especially as there’s an enormous variety to choose from. There so many types of online slots from video slots to 3-reel slots, 5-reel slots, and 243 ways to win slots. There are also so many slots with different themes so there’s always something that will pique your interest. There’s sporty slots, animal slots, space slots, fruit slots, Viking slots, Egyptian slots, adventure slots, and so much more. With new slots being released every week you’ll never get bored!