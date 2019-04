Avengers Endgame might actually have a clue that’s been revealed in Agents of SHIELD. Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. finished their 5th season a while back, and the subject matter that the team faced may have a larger impact on the MCU at large. In this video, I’ll explain what that clue may be and how it may impact “Avengers Endgame” moving forward. Be sure to leave your thoughts and comments below.