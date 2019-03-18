War of performance crossovers: Audi SQ5 v/s Porsche Macan Turbo

The Audi SQ5 has been one of the consistent sellers in the performance crossover segment. Of late however, it has been facing a lot of heat from the updated Porsche Macan Turbo, which looks much more modern and has a powerful engine. In this article, we will compare both these cars on some parameters, and tell you which is better to put your money on.

Trims and Pricing

Considering the Audi SQ5 review the car is available in 3 trims, namely Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. While the base Premium trim is priced at $53,395, the top end Prestige trim is priced at $63,095.

The 2019 Porsche Macan Turbo is available in Base and S trim, which are priced at $51,150 and $59,850 respectively.

Going by just the prices, the Porsche here has the clear edge. Let’s see how it fares on other parameters.

Performance

The Audi SQ5 is by turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, which generates 354 hp of power and 369 lb-ft of torque. All-wheel drive is standard, and the engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. While those numbers don’t look mind numbing, Audi claims that a lot of torque is available lower down the rev range to exploited. Result? The car does a 0-60 mph sprint in a claimed 4.9 seconds, which is astonishing. Audi’s are generally known for their sorted ride and handling balance, and the SQ5 is no different. The well calibrated steering and mature suspension setup result in a confidence inspiring handling, and the car feels very planted even around sharp corners. Brakes too are sure footed, and the car stops in a straight line without any nosedive. Fuel efficiency is rated at 28 mpg, which is respectable for a car of this segment.

The Porsche Macan is available with two engine options, which include a 248-hp turbocharged 4-cyl. engine, and the high-performance S model comes with a turbocharged V6 motor, which produces 348 hp of power and 406 lb-ft of torque. It is certainly more powerful than the Audi SQ5, but its 2 seconds slower in terms of 0-60 mph sprint. It is however, more dynamically accomplished here. The steering is brilliantly tuned, and makes you feel connected to the road. What helps matters further is the firm suspension setup, which does take a toll on ride quality, but makes it easier to twirl it around corners. Brakes are very powerful, and bring the car to a halt without any drama. Fuel efficiency is rated at 26 mpg, which is lower than the Audi SQ5.

Design

The Audi SQ5 follows Audi’s typical design language, and you won’t mistake it for anything else. On the outside, it looks like a regular Q5, the only change being bigger alloy wheels and SQ5 badging. It is large, and does look bulbous from certain angles. The car doesn’t look modern by any means, but Audi’s generally age well and this is no exception.

The Porsche macan too follows the company’s design language, and looks a downsized version of its elder sibling, the Cayenne. It looks much more modern as compared to SQ5, and the distinct character lines give it a much more muscular look.

The SQ5’s exterior may be a little dull, but interior theme is exactly opposite to that. There is a lot of space on offer, and the front seats draped in quilted leather offer utmost comfort with good amount of cushioning and bolstering. If the exterior design was dull, the interior is modern and exudes luxury.

The Macan’s interior on the other hand are disappointment, and not in line with modern dashboard designs we are used to seeing. Seating space is just about okay, and nowhere in the league of SQ5. Front seats are comfortable, but the overall theme is not even remotely close to being luxurious.

Safety

The Audi SQ5 comes loaded with a lot of crash-avoidance safety tech, some of which include front and rear automated emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control and lane-keeping assist.

The Porsche Macan Turbo, on the other hand consists of

Standard safety features on the 2019 Porsche Macan consist of eight airbags front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, and lane-departure warnings, surround-view camera system, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors, automatic emergency braking and adaptive cruise control.

Final Verdict

As evident, The Porsche Macan Turbo comes across as a more all-rounded package in comparison to Audi SQ5. Yes, it doesn’t have the plush interior of SQ5, but the raw performance, more safety tech and a slightly lower price ttag tilt the matters in its favour. Make no mistake, the Audi SQ5 is a brilliant car, but does lose out a bit to Porsche.