To quote Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young from their iconic hippie anthem “Woodstock”, “We are stardust.” This is one of the weird and tough to tackle tenets threaded throughout “Out of Blue”.

It is an intriguing premise introduced in the cosmically confusing cum mystery drama "Out of Blue". 6.5/10 Acting - 6.5/10

6/10 Cinematography - 6/10

6.5/10 Plot/Screenplay - 6.5/10

6/10 Setting/Theme - 6/10 6.3/10 "Out of Blue" is plum out of Energy This is a flick sorely lacking in the requisite inertia to sustain nearly two hours of puzzling platitudes and predominantly punchless performances.