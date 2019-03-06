Joe Manganiello joins Jay and Silent Bob reboot!

So it’s been way too long since we mentioned our buddies Jay and Silent Bob on the blog. Today marks the debut of new cast members to the upcoming reboot/sequel/introduction film. I have been keeping loose tabs on the movie and I’ve wondered who would be appearing within the films. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and more appeared in the prior films over the last 20 years and one can only wonder what will happen within the new films.

Smith and Jason Mewes are reprising their title roles alongside other stars (and new faces) from the original film. Jay (Mewes) and Silent Bob (Smith) were first introduced 25 years ago in Smith’s directorial debut, Clerks, and continued to appear in Smith’s cinematic canon including Mallrats, Chasing Amy, Dogma, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back and Clerks II, as well as the animated film Jay and Silent Bob’s Super Groovy Cartoon Movie. The new movie will take jabs at reboots, remakes, and sequels while simultaneously being all three at the same time.

I like the additional cast members. I’m not sure if I’m completely caught up on all of the films. The last I remember watching was Jay and Silent Bob strike back. I know some of you guys watch old tv shows online for free without downloading but I think I’m going to try something different.

What do you think of the additional cast members? are you excited for this sequel/remake/reboot?

[Coming Soon]