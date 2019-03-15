James Gunn Re-Hired for Guardians of the Galaxy

It’s true! James Gunn has been re-hired by Disney for their other famous space movies. The breaking news is that James Gunn will now both write and direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3, reuniting him with his Marvel cast and crew. Most of you likely remember that Gunn was famously fired from the film for his totally uncool tweets and jokes from a decade ago that are offensive today.

In a remarkable turn of events, Disney has reinstated James Gunn as director of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Disney fired Gunn in July 2018, after old, offensive tweets from the filmmaker were resurfaced by conservative personalities online. The firing was controversial, with Guardians of the Galaxy stars, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper and Dave Bautista, signing an open letter asking for the filmmaker to be rehired. Bautista, in particular, had been outspoken in his support of Gunn. …After the firing, Gunn moved on to Warner Bros. and DC to write and direct The Suicide Squad, which has Idris Elba set to star and an Aug. 6, 2021 release date. Gunn plans on doing both films, with The Suicide Squadcoming first, according to sources.

Now this is an incredibly interesting turn of events! I for one would not have predicted this one at all but it is certainly exciting news. Gunn being back will provide the franchise with the consistency that they deserve in telling overarching and long term stories with the characters. I’m curious to see what’s in store next for the franchise now that we can move past the uncertainty.

Wow.

[THR]