Is this the logo for The Batman?

There’s a chance that we might finally seeing some of the fruits of Matt Reeve’s labor! After working on the project for years we may finally have our first look at… a logo. And symbol.

Matt Reeves’ #TheBatman Film Will Be Set In The 1990s Featuring Penguin Alongside Multiple Villains , The Story Will Focus On Batman Using His Detective Skills To Solve A Mystery!

(Source : #DiscussingFilm)

I’m not a fan. The logo kind of reminds me of the logo used from “The Batman” cartoon series which isn’t terrible but is far from inspiring confidence. I mean, out of all the animated incarnations of Batman to draw inspiration, why not use the most critically acclaimed?

I’m not impressed but not entirely going to be dismissive. Who knows, maybe a year from now I’ll eat my words. What do you think?

